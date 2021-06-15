Sr. Product Designer

Job Details

Five & Done is on the hunt is on for an exceptional Product Designer in our Dallas office, to help us create thoughtful, strategy-driven, passion-fueled websites, mobile applications, and other digital (and non-digital) experiences.

You’ll tackle both simple and complex projects and help guide them to intuitive, accessible, and easy-to-use experiences. You will work closely with our clients and core Creative, Development, and Project Management team members, and will be responsible for crafting clear, concise, and actionable documentation that will form the basis for everything we build.

On an average day, you could be conducting user research, drafting personas, writing requirements documentation, producing wireframes, conversing with clients, and engaging in a competitive but (mostly) friendly game of foosball. But wait, there’s more…

Responsibilities

Concept, wireframe, write, and execute UX documentation for our projects

Design mock-ups, functional wireframes, product/site architecture, page flows, and screen layouts with consideration to user-centered design processes

Work with junior UX resources on the team, guiding their process and reviewing their deliverables

Conduct primary research by listening to users, identifying their needs, and responding to how they interact

Conduct usability testing to determine how designs are accepted by end users

Produce platform-agnostic designs that allow the design team to produce creative which functions across all device types

Validate designs with users and stakeholders to drive iterative improvements throughout the development lifecycle

Proactively recommend concepts and enhancements to continuously improve each project

Balance business needs against usability and design ideals

Work effectively both independently and as part of a cross-functional team

Present and defend your work to internal design and development teams, external design and development teams in addition to our clients and partners.

About You

You have agency experience

You have been working in the interactive space for at least 5 years as part of User Experience or Product Design team

You have experience overseeing junior team members

You can clearly, concisely, and confidently articulate the "why" of UX design decisions

You know how to give and receive constructive criticism, and are willing to apply it to improve your work product

You’ve mastered the art of time management, and can prove it with your demonstrated ability to work on multiple projects at once and work well within given time frames

You have a smashing portfolio that demonstrates your understanding of a UCD approach and your stellar problem solving skills – and that we can flip through and understand without a walkthrough

Your portfolio is full of examples of intuitive site functionality, interaction, site architecture, user interfaces, and navigation

You have experience presenting and communicating your work in front of multidisciplinary teams in a relatable and professional manner

You're a joy to work with





A few more things...