Who We Are:

Small but mighty, Creative Juice is a boutique design studio focused on providing branding and web design services to help businesses grow. We are a team of millennials who love bringing our fresh ideas and modern approach to each project. We have a wide variety of experience, and have worked with everyone from Fortune 500s to solopreneurs.





40% Logo + Branding

40% Web Design

20% Print Design





What We Are Looking For:

We are looking for a new Juicer that is based in and currently authorized to work in the United States to join our team. Are you an experienced Graphic Designer with a love for branding and web? Are you passionate about branding and typography? Do you love working with a team and enjoy helping clients turn their vision into reality?

If this sounds like you, come join our team as a web designer and enjoy a fast-paced entrepreneurial environment where you can show us your juicy skills!

You’ll have the opportunity to work with unique clients, helping brand startups and ensuring that they have a multi-dimensional web presence. If you thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment, and you have spectacular design skills and advanced knowledge of Wordpress, we want to hear from you. We are looking for someone who is ready and willing to put in the time to build something incredible.





Responsibilities:

- Ability to Produce clean, technically accurate files

- Ability to Produce effective design

- Ability to take existing concepts and lay them out in various formats with a strong visual aesthetic.

- Ability to create company logos and brand guidelines

- Ability to Work with the other Juicers on conceptual projects

- Ability to Work with clients and explain concepts

- Ability to Create final art for presentations (internal and external)

- Ability to Manage numerous projects at one time

- Ability to Complete work correctly and efficiently to meet appropriate deadlines

- Ability to Optimize graphics for web publishing

- Ability to create a web design in Photoshop or Adobe XD





Required Skills:

- Proficient in Mac based full Adobe Creative Suite, specifically Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and Acrobat

- File setup and export to meet corporate requirements of file name, size, and organization structure

- Experience preparing files for digital production (i.e; optimizing for web, email slices, expert photoshop layer comps and smart objects)

- Thorough understanding of the elements of good design and web best practices.

- Will be held accountable for the technical accuracy of their own work.

- Ability to manage deadlines and production scheduling on numerous, concurrent projects





HTML, CSS, and Wordpress skills a PLUS!





Why should you work with us?

We are a fun, collaborative, team that is passionate about our work and our clients.

We work remotely — your office can be anywhere.

We’re not your typical agency — long hours and weekends are not the norm for us.

Since we’re a boutique agency, you won’t find any red tape.

If you’re looking to contribute and have an impact, we say go for it!









Employment Type

Remote, contract to full-time, or freelancer (we are flexible)





Applying

We’re looking for candidates that are based in and currently authorized to work in the United States. If you’re interested in applying, email your resume and cover letter to: hello@itscreativejuice.com Please use the subject line: "I want to be the next Juicer".



