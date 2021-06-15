Lead / Senior Product Designer

Job Details

About TryNow

Imagine you’re shopping at your favorite store, about to go to the dressing room to try on a handful of items. But before you walk in, the store associate asks to charge your credit card and informs you that you’ll have to go to the checkout counter to get a refund for any items you don’t want. This would never work in brick-and-mortar retail. So why is it the way things work online?

TryNow has pioneered the Try Now, Buy Later category, allowing online shoppers to receive and try out items at home, return what they don’t want, and pay only for what they keep. This seamless online checkout experience drives massive benefits for shoppers and for our merchant partners. We are looking for a talented Lead or Senior Product Designer (Remote) to help us build the future of this new e-commerce category.





What you will do

Help define new consumer- and merchant-facing products/features as a key member of the product development process

Prepare rough sketches of interfaces and interactions

Solicit feedback from cross-functional stakeholders and incorporate into final designs

Work directly with engineers to ensure a high quality final product

Help define the design culture at TryNow

Have a self-starter mindset and strong desire to grow in your role





You should have

5+ years of product-heavy visual design / interaction design experience, including work in a startup environment

Experience leading and owning projects with limited additional designer support

A strong design point of view

The ability to clearly communicate ideas to product managers and engineers

Strong passion for our product, mission, and vision





You’d ideally also have

E-commerce experience, specifically with B2B products





*Note: This is expected to be a contract-to-hire position*