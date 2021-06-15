Senior Designer - 969551

Job Details

Overview

In Experience Collective, we believe in the power of a federated community to create and deliver holistic customer experiences and drive business impact at scale. A community that is made up of diverse styles, voices and views reflecting the diversity of our customers, and giving us the empathy to serve their needs. Nurturing and continuously evolving this culture are our shared responsibility, because we create better products together. We believe designing in the open empowers us all to move fast and build experiences without seams.

We share, we jam, we collaborate. We re-use rather than reinvent. We contribute to each other’s work to make it better. We work in small, cross-app, interdisciplinary teams to ensure we build experiences that are inclusive, efﬁcient and delightful. We make to think, we prototype and test. We work from small to large screens. We build both category-leading apps, and seamlessly connected experiences across them.

We tell compelling emotional stories to open space for innovation, win new customers and take our existing customers along. We push boundaries constantly because we believe in the magic of bold ideas. And because it’s our responsibility to strive to be best-in-class. We owe it to our company, and our customers.

Security and Compliance are arguably the most significant concerns for enterprises today. M365 Security + Compliance Team has been building momentum in this space and has become a market leader in several categories. As part of our evolution, we are innovating at a rapid pace, designing new experiences that extend from the security professional to the consumer spaces. If you are curious and have a passion for complexity, come join our multidisciplinary team of designers and creatives who are transforming the workplace.

The M365 Security + Compliance Team is looking for a bridge builder, cross pollinator and open minded designer who will focus on evolving our Experience Ecosystem. From design system to platform features to incubation projects, you will have a chance to start in the early phases of planning and go deep… ultimately impacting all parts of the customer journey and contributing to the delivery of experiences customers love.

While the current world situation has us working remotely, we normally work in design studios that are large, modern, and open spaces where designers, managers, and producers work collaboratively to craft experiences that focus on solving tough problems, all while having a great time. We are huge fans of sticky notes, whiteboard sketching, and using design thinking to drive impact across our products. We partner with top-notch program managers, engineers, producers, and researchers to collaborate on release dates, technological challenges, and immerse ourselves in customer feedback.

All design leads in M365 design studios must have a clear understanding of each phase of the design process: information architecture, interaction design, research, usability, rapid prototyping, visual design, motion design, brand integration, and content creation. You will be expected to broaden your technical understanding as new technologies emerge, and you'll get the chance to apply it and your growing design expertise as roles in and across the studios evolve.





Responsibilities

Strategy & Planning

Grow Design’s capabilities and toolkit by pioneering new practices and methodologies

Support design ideas through excellent influencing and communication skills

Partner with product management and engineering to drive improvements to our product development process

Guide designer efforts in collaboration with stakeholders balancing company, stakeholder, and user needs

Understand strategic business goals to focus work around Objectives and Key Results

Present complex design concepts to key stakeholders and business partners

Contribute to annual, quarterly, and monthly strategic planning in support of key objectives

Drive UX best practices across the organization

Delivery & Execution

Inspire and manage the team to ensure exceptional design deliverables

Oversee timelines and deliverables, guide production, and communicate evolving project goals

Review design proposals to ensure that efforts are aligned with company, stakeholder, and end user priorities

Receive and prioritize incoming feature requests across assigned product areas

Find a meaningful balance between optimizing for speed, quality, and doing risky, but interesting work

People

Create opportunities for others to grow and flourish

Provide guidance, oversight, and mentorship to the larger team

Set expectations and help to promote a fun, highly collaborative team culture

Foster cross-functional collaboration (e.g., with Engineering and Product Management) to drive value





Qualifications

Strong experience building, managing, and leading projects

Deep knowledge of various design related disciplines, with particular strength in UX and/or research

Bachelor's/Master’s degree in HCI, interaction, communication, architecture, or equivalent experience

8+ years of work and related experience required

Must have strong communication skills

Ability to communicate insight effectively to all levels of stakeholders

Experience with Security space is a plus, but not a requirement

