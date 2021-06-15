Job Details

We created Sticker Mule to be the best place to work and shop. That means making ordering fast, simple and fun while creating a stable, low stress and enjoyable place for talented people to work. We're currently looking for a Creative Director to join our team!

See more about our teams here





Job description:

The Creative Director elevates our brand by delivering creative projects that make people laugh and smile.





Work performed:

Guides all creative projects, including video, photography, copywriting, and branding.

Injects humor and personality into creative projects when possible and sensible.

Ensures creative projects are delivered on time in accordance with the marketing schedule.

Grows the creative team appropriately to complete projects within a reasonable time frame.

Ensures content conforms to brand guidelines and quality standards.

Hires and manages internal and 3rd party creative resources.

Prioritizes effectively to maintain focus on high impact projects.

Reviews work and provides feedback to the creative team as needed.

Performs other tasks as requested by management.





Requirements:

3+ years professional experience managing a creative team

Portfolio featuring examples of creative direction

Exceptional writing skills





Compensation: