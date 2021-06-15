Job Details
Creative Director
We created Sticker Mule to be the best place to work and shop. That means making ordering fast, simple and fun while creating a stable, low stress and enjoyable place for talented people to work. We're currently looking for a Creative Director to join our team!
Job description:
The Creative Director elevates our brand by delivering creative projects that make people laugh and smile.
Work performed:
- Guides all creative projects, including video, photography, copywriting, and branding.
- Injects humor and personality into creative projects when possible and sensible.
- Ensures creative projects are delivered on time in accordance with the marketing schedule.
- Grows the creative team appropriately to complete projects within a reasonable time frame.
- Ensures content conforms to brand guidelines and quality standards.
- Hires and manages internal and 3rd party creative resources.
- Prioritizes effectively to maintain focus on high impact projects.
- Reviews work and provides feedback to the creative team as needed.
- Performs other tasks as requested by management.
Requirements:
- 3+ years professional experience managing a creative team
- Portfolio featuring examples of creative direction
- Exceptional writing skills
Compensation:
- $130,000+ based on experience
- $20,000 signing bonus