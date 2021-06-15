All Jobs
Creative Director

We created Sticker Mule to be the best place to work and shop. That means making ordering fast, simple and fun while creating a stable, low stress and enjoyable place for talented people to work. We're currently looking for a Creative Director to join our team!

Job description:

The Creative Director elevates our brand by delivering creative projects that make people laugh and smile.


  • Guides all creative projects, including video, photography, copywriting, and branding.
  • Injects humor and personality into creative projects when possible and sensible.
  • Ensures creative projects are delivered on time in accordance with the marketing schedule.
  • Grows the creative team appropriately to complete projects within a reasonable time frame.
  • Ensures content conforms to brand guidelines and quality standards.
  • Hires and manages internal and 3rd party creative resources.
  • Prioritizes effectively to maintain focus on high impact projects.
  • Reviews work and provides feedback to the creative team as needed.
  • 3+ years professional experience managing a creative team
  • Portfolio featuring examples of creative direction
  • Exceptional writing skills


  • $130,000+ based on experience
  • $20,000 signing bonus
Sticker Mule
Jun 15, 2021
