Lead Brand Designer (Remote)

What is Trusted Health?

Trusted is a technology platform that connects healthcare professionals with flexible job opportunities at caregiving facilities across the country. Founded in 2017, Trusted has grown rapidly in pursuit of its mission to help people everywhere get care. In just a few short years, Trusted has become one of the fastest-growing companies in the history of the healthcare staffing industry and was recognized as one of Forbes’ “Next Billion-Dollar Companies.” Hundreds of thousands of clinicians have already signed up for Trusted’s platform, connecting with & working at healthcare facilities in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Trusted’s platform isn’t just a labor marketplace, it’s also an end-to-end employment system allowing the company to scalably serve as the employer of record for the healthcare professionals that they work with. This encourages deep relationships between Trusted and its clinicians and provides Trusted with the opportunity to create a best-in-class experience throughout the entire candidate lifecycle, from acquisition through retention, while eliminating stressful, employment-related overhead from both our clinical professionals and healthcare partners.

Trusted’s headquarters is located in San Francisco’s Financial District, though it has taken a digital-first approach to building its workforce and the majority of their team resides outside the Bay Area.

What we're looking for

We’re searching for our first in-house Brand Designer to join our newly formed Brand & Creative team. We’re looking for a self-starting, energetic creative and a strategic designer to bring the Trusted brand to life; including all communication, campaigns, our marketing site, product videos and more!

This is a role for a creative individual with a clean, clear and innovative aesthetic and a desire to grow a team. You will work across a variety of channels and formats and interface closely with other departments, freelancers, and even our nurses!

Your responsibilities

Create engaging branded marketing and advertising creative for all digital channels, including social, web, and email

Help ideate, design, and implement seasonal creative campaigns for the nursing industry

Collaborate with product, marketing, and other cross-functional teams to identify what creative themes are working, and build tests to further refine our approach

Test new creative formats in print, OOH, motion, etc.

Help us refine and create consistency in our visual identity

Who you are

Innovative. You don’t just know design frameworks and typography. You love to push the envelope and create things that make people pay attention. You aren’t afraid of trying something new.

Passionate. You live and breathe brand, creative, design, architecture, fashion etc. You believe that being a great creative means drawing inspiration from a cross-section of industries and you love to develop your sensibility from surprising sources.

Self-motivated. Working for an early stage startup is exciting to you and you thrive when there is a little bit of ambiguity in the air. You don’t wait for direction, you seize opportunity and want to be on a team that thinks the same way.

Mission-driven. You’re excited to work for an organization where the nurse always comes first - full stop.

You have

5-8 years of experience in-house or at an agency working for a variety of brands and channels

A robust portfolio of work demonstrating skill in typography, color, imagery and graphics

Extensive experience in Figma and Adobe Creative Suite

Additional experience in photography, motion, and front-end web design preferred

B2B and B2C experience preferred

We offer

Stock options and competitive compensation package

Paid vacation & sick time, paid family leave, and flexible work hours

Employer-paid health insurance, vision, and dental

Mindfulness and fitness reimbursement

Monthly cellular phone reimbursement

Employer-sponsored 401k

Trusted Health provides equal employment opportunity for all applicants and employees. All qualified applicants will be considered regardless of an individual’s race, color, sex, gender identity or expression, religion, age, national origin, citizenship, physical or mental disability, medical condition, family care status, marital status, domestic partner status, sexual orientation, military or veteran status, or any other basis protected by federal, state or local laws. If you cannot submit your application due to a disability, please email hello@trustedhealth.com; we will reasonably accommodate individuals with disabilities to the extent required by applicable law.