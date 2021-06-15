Senior Product Designer

Job Details

Hello. We are ShipHero (https://shiphero.com). We have built a software platform entrusted by hundreds of ecommerce companies, large and small to run their operations and we continue to grow. About US$5 billion of ecommerce orders are shipped a year via ShipHero. Many of our customers sell on Shopify, Amazon, and many other platforms. We’re driven to help our customers grow their businesses by providing a platform that solves complex problems, and is engineered to be reliable and fast. We are obsessed with building great technology, that is beautiful, easy to use, and is loved by our customers. Our culture also reflects our ethos and belief that by bringing passionate, talented, and great people together - you can do great things.





Our team is remote and this position is to work under EST time zone.





We communicate using video chat and Slack and put a strong emphasis on asynchronous work so people have large chunks of uninterrupted time to focus and do deep work. Making sure you and the rest of the company can focus while being at work is important to us. You can read our internal guide on how we communicate from our website.









About you:

You are a curious person, you do a lot of questions and care of "whys"

You feel excited when facing any problem.

You are a geek who loves to learn and can spend hours talking about a subject.

You know what you are really good at and you believe in sharing that knowledge with others.

You embrace your vulnerability and enjoy being surrounded by people who master subjects you don't

You don't fear failure, you like to try new and fresh ideas.

You have a deep sense of ownership and responsibility

You know how to work collaboratively, give and receive feedback.

You feel empowered when you work as a team









About the role:

You will drive all the design thinking processes by partnering with other designers or team members.

Gathering insights and interviewing stakeholders to develop a deep understanding of the challenge.

Use different design methodologies to define the problem to solve.

Brainstorm potential solutions.

Create prototypes to test the solutions.

Create high-fidelity designs.

Test the solutions and iterate in an agile way.

Create, maintain and improve our current design system library components in close collaboration with the front-end teams.

What you’ll need

5+ years of working experience in a creative environment.

Speak and understand English fluently.

An online portfolio or samples of work demonstrating experience building user-centered design solutions.

Expertise with Sketch and Invision.

Experience working in SAAS and agile methodology is a plus.





Perks

$2.500 so you can buy any equipment you need to be happy at your job

20 days paid vacation + new year & Christmas

Conference days don't count against your vacation days, we want you to stay up-to-date

We will pay for courses & conferences if you learn we all learn

The salary range is wide since we're hiring for different seniority levels, the range is $50.000 - $70.000 / year depending on experience



