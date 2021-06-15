Job Details

KnowledgeHound was one of the first SaaS platforms to solve major pain points for the market research and insights industry. Today we’re changing the game for how companies discover answers and surface hidden insights from their customer survey data. As the first and only search-driven analytics platform for market research, companies like Google, Twitter, and Procter and Gamble rely on us to unlock the enormous potential trapped inside their customer data.

As a Product Designer, you thrive on understanding customers from what motivates them to the jobs they’re trying to accomplish. You’re able to take those learnings and help guide your team in the right direction by creating valuable, useful, and usable experiences.

The Product Designer will report to the VP of Product & Design. Success as a Product Designer is defined by helping the team achieve key results and the quality of the user experience including ease of use, consistency, and elegance.

While the company is located in Chicago, this job is remote friendly to those who do not live in the Chicagoland area.

The impact you will have

Revolutionize how enterprises discover, create, and consume consumer insights.

Inspire customers and teammates with your visual storytelling and prototyping abilities.

Define and shape the KnowledgeHound design language.

Distill complex problems into elegant solutions.





Minimum requirements

3+ years in a professional web/product design role.

You have experience with and are comfortable leading user research.

Proven ability to leverage usage data, business data, and customer insights to communicate findings to a cross-functional team.

Excellent communication and organizational skills.

Comfortable working throughout all phases of the design process from research to deployment.

Ability to build out user flows and prototypes of new product features.

Comfortable working with Figma.

Must have an online portfolio. Please include a link to your portfolio when applying.





To apply and for the full job posting visit: https://www.knowledgehound.com/careers/product-designer



