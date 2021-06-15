UI / UX designer

Job Details

Do the best work of your life 🌟

At ikigai, we are ruthlessly client centric. From the first touchpoint, everything we build is meant to add value to people's lives. We aim to amaze and delight in every interaction.

And it all starts with the right team — a team that deeply cares about our values, customers, and each other.

Create massive impact 💪

We're not solving a small problem, and we're not addressing a small market. We're going after banking & investing; activities that can have a bigger impact on our lives and wellbeing than any other.

Our enthusiasm doesn't stop there. We are building the financial services of the future.

At ikigai, you will define product strategy, and translate big ideas into experiences that warm our hearts. You will create gorgeous products that millions of people use and improve their lives daily. This, is the opportunity of a lifetime.

Role👩🏼‍💻👨🏿‍💻

Develop amazing user experiences by designing new features and improving existing ones

Contribute in the product process: thinking through UX, designing beautiful UI, and connecting with customers to solve their problem

Salary: £40,000 - £60,000 + meaningful share options

Tools we use: Figma, Balsamiq, Slack, Jira, Reduct (open to change / add to our product & design stack)

Who You Are 👋

Experience: You have experience in mobile app design - primarily UI, UX is a nice-to-have

You have experience in mobile app design - primarily UI, UX is a nice-to-have Expertise: You have a deep understanding of native iOS languages and technologies (Swift, Cocoa including UIKit, and Xcode)

You have a deep understanding of native iOS languages and technologies (Swift, Cocoa including UIKit, and Xcode) Product focused: You take pride in building an elegant and beautiful product

You take pride in building an elegant and beautiful product Problem solver: You excel at understanding and solving complex problems. You have astonishing attention to detail

You excel at understanding and solving complex problems. You have astonishing attention to detail Quality communicator: You can break down tricky topics in writing and in person

You can break down tricky topics in writing and in person Leadership: You are naturally collaborative and supportive. You can help to build an inclusive culture and shape our future

Benefits 🎁

ikigai offers a number of team-wide benefits and perks but if there’s something that’s important to you that’s not on this list, just let us know

Taking Care of Your Future & Wellbeing 🙏

Free Psycle classes in their London studios

Professional certifications & trainings

25 days holiday (excl. bank holidays)

Setting You Up For Success 🧑🏻‍💻👩🏾‍💻

New MacBook

Flexible hours - we trust you to work the schedule that’s most productive for you and your teammates

Team socials 🥳

Amazing team dinners

Fun team events

Frequent get togethers for the whole company

Flexible location ⛵️

Work from where you are the most productive - in one of our offices, at home or your favourite coffee shop, we want you to feel at your best!

How to Apply ✍️

Sound like a good fit for you? Please email us at talent@ikigai.money and:

Include "UI/UX designer" in your subject line (it'll help us to sort through the emails)

Send us 5 to 150 words explaining why we'll be glad to have you on board one year from now

Attach a resume

We'll be in touch



