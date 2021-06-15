Job Details

Description

As a UX driven company, Exodus is on a mission to find a Senior UX Designer to continue our focus of designing an enhanced, thoughtful user experience. We are overly passionate about the way our customers think and feel and interact with our product and we are looking for someone to share that same passion. We want someone who can both have a seat at the table to discuss new ideas and concepts, and bring the design to life. We are committed to empowering our team to think creatively all the while tackling complex UX challenges.

This person will collaborate with fellow creatives, marketers, and engineers to optimally articulate our app, website, and other digital design properties for our customers.

What You Will Do

Create UX designs that meet project objectives through research and usability testing

Represent the voice of the user throughout the product design process, while ensuring UX consistency across products

Understand and apply customer feedback, research, and telemetry to the design process

Articulate complex concepts through personas, scenarios, storyboards, design sketching, wireframes, and rapid prototyping

Concept, as well as outline proposed technical functionality

Create design documentation materials to support definition of specifications for engineering

Develop low fidelity mockups to design and validate the solution

Distill complex user workflows and business problems into simple and elegant design solutions

Partner with multiple stakeholders, including product managers, marketers, engineers, organizational leaders, and other designers to understand project proposals.

Create and work on UX design goals, priorities, and deliverables that align with company milestones.

Thrive in a highly collaborative, fast-paced, agile environment.

Work across a wide range of projects, technologies, and devices.

Own creative process from ideation to final deliverable.

Who You Are

You have a user-centric mindset

You have a passionate curiosity for UX with a solid foundation in layout and design

You have a strong understanding of interaction design, visual design, and human-computer interaction

You have knowledge of cognitive science and psychology, with a solid understanding of user experience design

You have expert-level knowledge of Sketch, Figma, or equivalent platforms.

You have a high degree of creativity, empathy, passion, and problem-solving ability

You are biased towards the simplification of information architecture

You are a systems-level design thinker with great design intuition

You are fluent in analytics, usability tests, and other forms of qualitative and quantitative feedback.

You have solid written and verbal communication skills with the ability to present a strong rationale for design decisions and the ability to receive feedback with open-mindedness

You’re focused, level-headed, and collaborate well with project partners

You have exceptional attention to detail

You have a portfolio that clearly showcases your abilities and experiences

You live in a time zone between UTC +0 to UTC +7

Your Journey at Exodus

In your first month you will learn more about the team environment and will begin to develop positive relationships across departments with fellow designers, developers, and creative technologists. By the second month, you'll be moving into participating on multiple projects and begin working on design goals and deliverables. By the end of your first 90 days you should feel fully engaged in the design department and comfortable owning processes from end to end.

What We Offer

Freedom to work wherever you want, whenever you want.

Building the future. Cryptocurrencies lay the foundation to the internet of value, the next major wave in application technology and personal finance.

Collaborative and feedback-driven culture.

Opportunity to grow. The sky's the limit if you're hungry to succeed.

Fair pay, no matter where you live.

Competitive compensation package.

Our Hiring Process

At Exodus, we pride ourselves in hiring people from all around the world. We work with individuals from various backgrounds; some traditional and some a bit more unconventional.

We are committed to shaping a better world and have built our team based on always being candid, customer advocacy, commitment to help and delivery. Overall, our goal is that you have a great candidate experience with us.

We currently have a high volume of applicants and want to make sure we spend quality time reviewing each and every one of them to give each candidate a fair chance. Due to this, the response time might take between 1-2 weeks.