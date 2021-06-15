UX / UI Product Designer (m/f/d)

Job Details

Working as a Product Designer (m/f/d) on UX concepts and UI designs at StudySmarter, you will define the look and feel for the learning experience of the future. As an agile team, we work together towards our vision of providing a great learning process for all our users.

Let's make StudySmarter the most beautiful, intuitive and successful learning platform together!

The following tasks await you:

You analyze UX problems and develop suitable solution concepts for them

Your ideas contribute significantly to the implementation of new features, improvement of existing features and the onboarding UX

You will also be responsible for the development of prototypes and wireframes for new features and feature adaptations

You will design icons, components and entire pages for our web app and mobile app

You will also continuously develop our StudySmarter design system further

If you want, you can take on more responsibility over time





What you need to succeed:

You have 3+ years of experience in web design / UI design / mobile design

You have 3+ years of experience with design tools such as Figma and Adobe Creative Cloud

Initial experience creating feature concept wireframes and iterating them into a high-fidelity mockup

You are familiar with best practices in design and UX, including the Apple Human Interface Guidelines

You have a flair for user-friendly and intuitive user experience and a passion for digital products

You are characterized by your creativity and are full of ideas and motivated to shape the future of education with us





Why StudySmarter?