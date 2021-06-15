Job Details
UX / UI Product Designer (m/f/d)
Working as a Product Designer (m/f/d) on UX concepts and UI designs at StudySmarter, you will define the look and feel for the learning experience of the future. As an agile team, we work together towards our vision of providing a great learning process for all our users.
Let's make StudySmarter the most beautiful, intuitive and successful learning platform together!
The following tasks await you:
- You analyze UX problems and develop suitable solution concepts for them
- Your ideas contribute significantly to the implementation of new features, improvement of existing features and the onboarding UX
- You will also be responsible for the development of prototypes and wireframes for new features and feature adaptations
- You will design icons, components and entire pages for our web app and mobile app
- You will also continuously develop our StudySmarter design system further
- If you want, you can take on more responsibility over time
What you need to succeed:
- You have 3+ years of experience in web design / UI design / mobile design
- You have 3+ years of experience with design tools such as Figma and Adobe Creative Cloud
- Initial experience creating feature concept wireframes and iterating them into a high-fidelity mockup
- You are familiar with best practices in design and UX, including the Apple Human Interface Guidelines
- You have a flair for user-friendly and intuitive user experience and a passion for digital products
- You are characterized by your creativity and are full of ideas and motivated to shape the future of education with us
Why StudySmarter?
- You have a lasting impact on our education system and on the learning process of millions of students and pupils
- You will be part of a great engineering team of the best European EdTech startup, which is already a global winner of the Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards 2020
- At StudySmarter, you have the chance to develop yourself, grow and achieve your career milestones
- We make it a point to pay market competitive salaries
- We offer you virtual shares in StudySmarter if you are interested
- Our office with a roof terrace is located in the heart of Munich, directly at the Stachus
- You have the possibility to work remotely. At the same time, you can expect lovely colleagues, fresh fruit, free drinks and a harmonious working atmosphere.
- We like to strengthen our team spirit with fun team events: after-work parties, joint dinners, visits to the Oktoberfest, sports events, darts tournaments and much more.
- We want everyone to feel in good hands - so tell us what's important to you in your work environment