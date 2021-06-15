Product Designer (m/f/d) UX / UI

Job Details

Working as a Product Designer (m/f/d) on UX concepts and UI designs at StudySmarter, you will define the look and feel for the learning experience of the future. As an agile team, we work together towards our vision of providing a great learning process for all our users.

Let's make StudySmarter the most beautiful, intuitive and successful learning platform together!

The following tasks await you:

You analyze UX problems and develop suitable solution concepts for them

Your ideas contribute significantly to the implementation of new features, improvement of existing features and the onboarding UX

You will also be responsible for the development of prototypes and wireframes for new features and feature adaptations

You will design icons, components and entire pages for our web app and mobile app

You will also continuously develop our StudySmarter design system further

If you want, you can take on more responsibility over time





What you need to succeed:

You have 3+ years of experience in web design / UI design / mobile design

You have 3+ years of experience with design tools such as Figma and Adobe Creative Cloud

Initial experience creating feature concept wireframes and iterating them into a high-fidelity mockup

You are familiar with best practices in design and UX, including the Apple Human Interface Guidelines

You have a flair for user-friendly and intuitive user experience and a passion for digital products

You are characterized by your creativity and are full of ideas and motivated to shape the future of education with us





Why StudySmarter?

You have a lasting impact on our education system and on the learning process of millions of students and pupils

and on the learning process of millions of students and pupils You will be part of a great design team of the best European EdTech startup , which is already the global winner of the Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards 2020

, which is already the global winner of the Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards 2020 At StudySmarter you have the chance to develop yourself, grow and achieve your career milestones

We make it a point to pay market competitive salaries

We offer you company shares in StudySmarter

Our office with roof terrace is located in the very heart of Munich , directly at Stachus

, directly at Stachus You have the option of a home office , but in the office you can always expect fresh fruit, delicious drinks and an office dog (+ table tennis, PlayStation, darts)

, but in the office you can always expect fresh fruit, delicious drinks and an office dog (+ table tennis, PlayStation, darts) Fun with your colleagues is not neglected at our team events: after-work parties, joint dinners, visits to the Oktoberfest, beer pong tournaments, sports events, and much more



