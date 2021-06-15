Senior Designer (f/m/x)

Job Details

zigzag is an international design studio specialized in user experience. With user research, interaction and visual design as well as prototyping and development, we support each stage in innovative software development. Our goal is to create valuable and emotional experiences for users.

zigzag is all about the people. We’re continuously searching for talented designers and creative developers to join our multidisciplinary team in Stuttgart, Germany (partly remote option). Currently, we are looking for a permanent Senior Designer with excellent visual design abilities.﻿

RESPONSIBILITY - What you will do

You will develop innovative and state-of-the-art visual design, typography and screen layouts for software, applications, websites, and other interactive media.

You will be responsible for user and design research, design strategy, information architecture development and interaction design for software products.

You will provide design direction to other designers and work closely with our development team to create state-of-the-art digital experiences.

SKILLS - What you must have

Excellent visual design abilities with constructive enthusiasm

Engaging and authentic personality with 4 or more years of professional experience in designing user interfaces and UX concepts

Strong knowledge of user interface design processes and methodology

Experience in project and people management

Proactive team player with strong written and verbal communication skills in English, German a plus

Bachelor’s or Master‘s degree in Interaction Design or a related design discipline

BENEFITS - What we offer

Play a key role in our team of multidisciplinary and international professionals

Work within a dedicated team which gives you the opportunity to pursue your interests and to implement your own ideas

Challenging projects for global clients in a surrounding without hierarchies and restraints

Competitive and fair salary plus a performance-based bonus

30 vacation days per year

Work in a modern and welcoming studio atmosphere, located in the heart of Stuttgart

Option to work partly remote

Support with German work permit and relocation to Stuttgart, Germany if needed

Corporate pension plan

Financial support and paid leave for further education and training

Free business mobile, state of the art hardware and equipment

Benefits like regular team events, free drinks, coffee, sweets, and fruit

Sounds like you?

Please apply online using the "Apply" button or send us an e-mail along with your CV and portfolio to play@zigzag.is.

By sending an e-mail you confirm to our data privacy statement for e-mail applications. Find more information here: https://zigzag.is/data-policy-for-applications/

Any open questions? We are looking forward to hearing from you!

Sophie Frank

Operations & HR

zigzag GmbH

Kronprinzstr. 11

70173 Stuttgart

Germany

play@zigzag.is

+49 711 504 547 12

www.zigzag.is