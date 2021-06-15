Job Details

We're looking for a driven, detail-oriented designer with a creative mind and good taste to join our growing team. The designer will take an active role in all kinds of projects that will shape the brand experience for our customers, from packaging to marketing and social media.

The designer will play an integral role in maintaining and building on the brand experience, creative content, and campaigns.

We are based in UAE but you can work from pretty much anywhere that has good internet.





Responsibilities

Generate clear ideas and concepts across media

Produce sketches, storyboards, roughs to visualize ideas

Understand marketing initiatives, strategic positioning and target audience

Take work from concept to final execution

Present completed ideas to team members

Stay interested in advertising and current happenings





Job Qualifications

2-5 years of design/art direction experience

Superior design and conceptual skills

Proficient in Illustrator, InDesign, and Photoshop

Ability to create basic animations/gifs in After Effects or Photoshop

Excellent time management & organizational skills

Self motivated

Experience in both digital and print





About Protein Bakeshop

At PBS, we create clean and healthy snacks. We are creating a brand connection with our customers that speaks of self-care, love and authenticity.

As we mentioned above, the position is fully remote. You'll still have meetings and check-ins but also have the flexibility to work however best suits you.

Oh, and if you're curious about why we started PBS, you can learn more about us here.





How to Apply

If you think you'd be a good fit, send us your work and let's talk. You can email your portfolio and resume to nida@chaostheoryhq.com with subject "[PBS] Graphic Designer".