Graphic Designer
We're looking for a driven, detail-oriented designer with a creative mind and good taste to join our growing team. The designer will take an active role in all kinds of projects that will shape the brand experience for our customers, from packaging to marketing and social media.
The designer will play an integral role in maintaining and building on the brand experience, creative content, and campaigns.
We are based in UAE but you can work from pretty much anywhere that has good internet.
Responsibilities
- Generate clear ideas and concepts across media
- Produce sketches, storyboards, roughs to visualize ideas
- Understand marketing initiatives, strategic positioning and target audience
- Take work from concept to final execution
- Present completed ideas to team members
- Stay interested in advertising and current happenings
Job Qualifications
- 2-5 years of design/art direction experience
- Superior design and conceptual skills
- Proficient in Illustrator, InDesign, and Photoshop
- Ability to create basic animations/gifs in After Effects or Photoshop
- Excellent time management & organizational skills
- Self motivated
- Experience in both digital and print
About Protein Bakeshop
At PBS, we create clean and healthy snacks. We are creating a brand connection with our customers that speaks of self-care, love and authenticity.
As we mentioned above, the position is fully remote. You'll still have meetings and check-ins but also have the flexibility to work however best suits you.
Oh, and if you're curious about why we started PBS, you can learn more about us here.
How to Apply
If you think you'd be a good fit, send us your work and let's talk. You can email your portfolio and resume to nida@chaostheoryhq.com with subject "[PBS] Graphic Designer".