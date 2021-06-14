Job Details

The Linktree Story

Linktree is the market-leading linking platform that was the first of its kind, creating an entirely new category in tech. Linktree is the identity layer of the internet, allowing users to curate a singular destination housing what’s most important to them, in real time.





With a user base of 14M+, Linktree helps brands, influencers, small businesses, activists and everyday creators carve out their place and reach their full potential online. The world’s biggest influencers and creators from Selena Gomez to Pharrell Williams, as well as big brands like HBO and Facebook are using Linktree to connect their followers to their entire online ecosystem.





The platform averages 30,000 daily sign ups and has over half a billion visits to Linktrees each month. In the past 12 months, Linktree has gained phenomenal momentum growing its user base by 3x with no signs of slowing down.

In March 2021, we raised $45 million in Series B funding. The funding will be used to expand headcount globally, develop product features and go towards making Linktree the best possible place to work for our staff!





Role:

We have a unique opportunity for a Product Designer to jump on board our fast growing product to shape the way people consume and share content on Linktrees across the globe. You will be working closely with our design leads in fast past, cross functional, squads to roll out the next generation of Linktree features that are delightful, easy to use and change the game.





If you are passionate about Product Design, thrive off user centric thinking and have a fine eye for beautiful, functional and easy to use interfaces - then this might be the role for you.





You will:

Create beautiful, easy to use, interfaces that users across the world love

Analyse insights and turn findings in to useful and valuable solutions

Develop concepts, prototype and high fidelity designs that contribute to our product vision

Help to push the boundaries of our user interface design and contribute to our large design system

Help maintain the high-quality design standards we set as a team

Collaborate with fellow product designer to ensure consistency and quality across the product

Prototype solutions for usertesting and validation

Participate in user testings to validate your designs

Work closely with you squad to make sure the right problems are solved in the best possible way

Work closely with engineers to make sure designs get implemented accurately

Passionate about the latest design trends and know how to implement them

You have a user centric mindset and knowledge of best UI/UX practices

You know how to present work from problem to final solution

You thrive in a fast past environment

You are self motivated whilst being a team player

You understand the bigger system of a product design

You can identify problems and create multiple solutions

You see the bigger picture whilst focusing on the details

You understand how to design for an international user base

Understand best practice of using Figma and Figma plugins

Understand how to pick the right design process based on the project you work on

Our Culture/Benefits:





Linktree's company culture and values are based around collaboration, diversity, inclusion, and flexibility. Those are all nice words but to give you some more specific examples:





We are a family-friendly and flexible work environment with our team with a number of our team working hours around school and home commitments.

We have several diversity and inclusion initiatives underway, including a D&I council, training for all staff on neurodiversity, unconscious bias and the incorporation of a transgender inclusion policy.

Our team is diverse across age, gender, and race and we are very proud of that.

All Linktree staff work either fully remote or a hybrid remote and in-office sometimes and that will continue even when COVID is behind us.

Linktree contributes up to AUD $1,000 (or foreign equivalent) towards the set up of your home work-station for each employee

We prioritise our team's mental health, with all employees having free access to Smiling Mind & Uprise, including 1:1 coaching sessions from qualified psychologists or counsellors.



