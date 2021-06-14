Job Details

Superpedestrian’s electric scooter, powered by Vehicle Intelligence System, is one of the world's most advanced scooters. We are seeking a UX/UI designer who will be responsible for delivering and improving pixel-perfect designs for Superpedestrian’s mobile consumer-facing application (LINK — scooter sharing) and web applications for fleet management. The ideal candidate will have a passion for well-thought-out, user-centered design.

What you'll do:

Design iOS and Android apps for riders of all ages, interests, and needs.

Create responsive web applications for niche users (operators, data analysts, customer service).

Conduct design research and analyze results.

Create mockups, and sketches, gather feedback, and iterate on designs.

Create wireframes, storyboards, sitemaps, and screen flows.

Create product prototypes.

Manage visual assets and maintain a comprehensive design language across iOS, Android, and web projects.

Create icons and illustrations.

Work in a fast-paced environment.

Build strong relationships across teams.

Remote is OK

We are looking for:

5+ years experience with mobile app development from ideation to publication on App stores.

Familiarity with Apple and Google design guidelines for mobile and web applications.

Expert skills with: Sketch or Figma, Invision, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign.

Familiarity with the Agile software development process.

Experience gathering and analyzing customer feedback.

The ability to quickly sketch and ideate solutions for complex areas.

Comfort presenting your work in team critiques.

Ability to understand both high-level and minute details in a technically complex environment (Mobile SDK, Vehicle and Reservation APIs, process of scooter firmware updates, etc.)

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with a team-focused attitude.

Bonus Qualifications:

Adobe After Effects or similar animation tools

HTML & CSS

JavaScript

Zeplin

Data visualization experience

Data analysis tools

Perks: