Senior Product Designer
Credly seeks a Sr. Product Designer to join our product team and drive the future of professional opportunities through digital credentials.
Who We Are
- Credly is a growth-stage SaaS company on a mission to make life’s achievements portable, digital, and verified
- We are the largest, most-connected digital credential network, and leading brands across industries--including IBM, Oracle, Aetna, PVH, and CompTIA--and their credential earners around the world
- A mission-driven team that prizes respect, hard work, collaboration, and transparency
- An equal opportunity employer focused on creating equal opportunity for individuals through portable, data-rich evidence of achievements
- A genuinely nice place to work
Required Experience/Skills
- Prior experience as a product designer in a high-growth environment
- Demonstrable expertise in building and executing design systems
- A good sense of humor (and the ability to laugh at yourself)
- An appreciation for excellent documentation
- An awkward love of design tools and libraries, we are Figma shop right now, but we believe in selecting the tools that help our the credential earners we serve
What You'll Do at Credly
As a product designer, you will be a leader on our product team playing an important role in researching, prototyping, building, and shipping new functionality on our platform. We also expect you to:
- Lead high-impact initiatives and product experiences at a growth stage startup that is redefining how people pursue their professional journey
- Go beyond “pushing pixels” by contributing to our vision, strategy, process, and approach while advocating for user empathy
- Enhance our design system, by striving for an elegant (simple yet functional) user experience that is centered on delight
- Be an active contributor to the product leadership team in the discovery process while we iterate on ideas
- Translate customer problems into high-level solutions, experiences, and designs through user research and interviews
- Work closely with engineers as they build and ship the amazing interactions you design
- Review work after it has been shipped with a keen eye on outcome data to drive improvements
Who You Are
- A no-job-too-big-no-job-too-small professional who believes in what we're doing and wants to help us scale
- A hyper-organized, super-responsive, generally on-top-of-your-stuff kind of person
- A “get hung up on the details,” because the little things matter in design
- A professional with perspective and the judgment to ensure design is integrated into our strategy and products
- A process-focused thinker with the ability to design systems that scale
- A quick learner willing to work without perfect information and the ability to get smart fast as new business opportunities demand
- A passionate self-starter and lifelong learner
What You Know, Have Done, or Can Do (Must Haves)
- Demonstrably shined wherever you've been
- Experience designing digital products with significant scale (not website design)
- An appreciation of the entire product development lifecycle, from problem-solving through to detailed interaction, visual design, production and review
- The ability to create beautiful high-fidelity mockups and interactive prototypes
- Excellent communicator of design work and your rationale behind proposals
- A fantastic portfolio to demonstrate your keen visual design capabilities
- A healthy balance of humility and confidence
- Strong collaboration skills across disciplines that drive change in products and teams
- Ability to manage and contribute to multiple projects concurrently
- Demonstrated ability to think at a high-level about product strategy but also act–with speed and precision–to identify and deliver the tactical pieces that realize it
What We Offer
- Competitive salary
- Health, vision, and dental benefits, including coverage for dependents
- Amazing work environment with our team in Minneapolis, New York City, or from a remote location within the United States
- 401(k) with match
- Life insurance.
- Unlimited paid time off - take time off when you need it
- Summer Fridays
- Paid parental leave
- Annual professional development stipend
- Matching 501(c)(3) donation program
- Stock options (granted at the discretion of the Credly board of directors)
Location
- Minneapolis, New York City, or from a remote location within the United States
Earned any digital credentials? We’d love to see them. Don’t have any? We can help with that.
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin.