Senior Product Designer

Job Details

Credly seeks a Sr. Product Designer to join our product team and drive the future of professional opportunities through digital credentials.





Who We Are

Credly is a growth-stage SaaS company on a mission to make life’s achievements portable, digital, and verified

We are the largest, most-connected digital credential network, and leading brands across industries--including IBM, Oracle, Aetna, PVH, and CompTIA--and their credential earners around the world

A mission-driven team that prizes respect, hard work, collaboration, and transparency

An equal opportunity employer focused on creating equal opportunity for individuals through portable, data-rich evidence of achievements

A genuinely nice place to work





Required Experience/Skills

Prior experience as a product designer in a high-growth environment

Demonstrable expertise in building and executing design systems

A good sense of humor (and the ability to laugh at yourself)

An appreciation for excellent documentation

An awkward love of design tools and libraries, we are Figma shop right now, but we believe in selecting the tools that help our the credential earners we serve





What You'll Do at Credly

As a product designer, you will be a leader on our product team playing an important role in researching, prototyping, building, and shipping new functionality on our platform. We also expect you to:

Lead high-impact initiatives and product experiences at a growth stage startup that is redefining how people pursue their professional journey

Go beyond “pushing pixels” by contributing to our vision, strategy, process, and approach while advocating for user empathy

Enhance our design system, by striving for an elegant (simple yet functional) user experience that is centered on delight

Be an active contributor to the product leadership team in the discovery process while we iterate on ideas

Translate customer problems into high-level solutions, experiences, and designs through user research and interviews

Work closely with engineers as they build and ship the amazing interactions you design

Review work after it has been shipped with a keen eye on outcome data to drive improvements





Who You Are

A no-job-too-big-no-job-too-small professional who believes in what we're doing and wants to help us scale

A hyper-organized, super-responsive, generally on-top-of-your-stuff kind of person

A “get hung up on the details,” because the little things matter in design

A professional with perspective and the judgment to ensure design is integrated into our strategy and products

A process-focused thinker with the ability to design systems that scale

A quick learner willing to work without perfect information and the ability to get smart fast as new business opportunities demand

A passionate self-starter and lifelong learner





What You Know, Have Done, or Can Do (Must Haves)

Demonstrably shined wherever you've been

Experience designing digital products with significant scale (not website design)

An appreciation of the entire product development lifecycle, from problem-solving through to detailed interaction, visual design, production and review

The ability to create beautiful high-fidelity mockups and interactive prototypes

Excellent communicator of design work and your rationale behind proposals

A fantastic portfolio to demonstrate your keen visual design capabilities

A healthy balance of humility and confidence

Strong collaboration skills across disciplines that drive change in products and teams

Ability to manage and contribute to multiple projects concurrently

Demonstrated ability to think at a high-level about product strategy but also act–with speed and precision–to identify and deliver the tactical pieces that realize it





What We Offer

Competitive salary

Health, vision, and dental benefits, including coverage for dependents

Amazing work environment with our team in Minneapolis, New York City, or from a remote location within the United States

401(k) with match

Life insurance.

Unlimited paid time off - take time off when you need it

Summer Fridays

Paid parental leave

Annual professional development stipend

Matching 501(c)(3) donation program

Stock options (granted at the discretion of the Credly board of directors)





Location

Minneapolis, New York City, or from a remote location within the United States





Earned any digital credentials? We’d love to see them. Don’t have any? We can help with that.





All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin.