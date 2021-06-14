UX Product Designer
PrimaHealth Credit is rapidly growing and we're seeking a product designer to support our mobile-first lending platform.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Lead all design initiatives related to products and features from conception to release.
- Translate concepts into user flows, wireframes, high-fidelity mockups and prototypes that lead to intuitive user experiences.
- Facilitate product vision by researching, conceiving, sketching, prototyping and user-testing experiences.
- Identify design problems and devise elegant solutions using UX best practices.
- Make strategic design and user-experience decisions related to new and existing product features.
- Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders in a distributed environment.
QUALIFICATIONS
- 5+ years of UX and product design experience.
- Expertise in standard design software such as Sketch, InVision, Framer, Figma, and the like is a must. Basic HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript skills are a plus.
- Ability understand detailed requirements and design complete user experiences that meet product needs and vision.
- Extensive experience in using UX design best practices to design solutions, and a deep understanding of mobile-first and responsive design.
- Experience in building design systems.
- A solid grasp of user-centered design (UCD), planning and conducting user research, user testing, A/B testing, rapid prototyping, heuristic analysis, usability and accessibility concerns.
- Ability to iterate designs and solutions efficiently and intelligently.
- Ability to work effectively in a team setting including synthesizing abstract ideas into concrete design implications.
- Be excited about collaborating and communicating closely with teams and other stakeholders via a distributed model.
- Be passionate about resolving user pain points through great design.
- Be open to receiving feedback and constructive criticism.
- Be passionate about all things UX and other areas of design and innovation. Research and showcase knowledge in the industry’s latest trends and technologies.
- Prior experience in designing fintech UX/UI a plus.
EDUCATION
- 4-year degree or advanced degree
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
- This person must possess the highest level of integrity and character and work well in entrepreneurial and fluid environments.
- Self-directed and able to effectively manage their time to complete assignments on schedule.
- Able to work effectively with remote teams across multiple time zones.
- Ability to articulate ideas to both technical and non-technical audiences.
- A decisive individual who possesses a "big picture" perspective, but willing to roll up their sleeves and do whatever it takes to get the job done without being overly hierarchical.
- Strong written and oral communications skills.
- Team oriented, collegial, and collaborative.
BENEFITS
- Competitive salary
- Health, dental, vision
ABOUT US
PrimaHealth Credit is a fintech company that empowers healthcare providers to offer alternative patient finance solutions at the point of care. Our proprietary platform enables patients – even those with credit challenges – to pay for out-of-pocket healthcare expenses with affordable monthly payments, while helping healthcare providers solve the challenges of determining a patient’s ability to pay, collecting recurring payments, and managing accounts receivable.