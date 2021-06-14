Job Details

Peek is the leading software platform for the tours, activities and rentals industry (e.g., hot air balloon rides, boat rentals, ziplining, cooking classes), empowering thousands of operators to automate their businesses and grow revenue by an average of 30%. More than 8 million activities lasting over 1.4 billion hours have been booked through the Peek platform, and Peek activities have received more than one million verified 5-star reviews.

Peek has won numerous awards for innovation, including being named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in Travel and a World Economic Forum Tech Pioneer (alongside past winners such as Google and Spotify). Forbes called Peek “North America's Next Travel Unicorn” and the company has raised over $50 million in funding from top tech investors such as Eric Schmidt and Jack Dorsey. Peek’s CEO Ruzwana Bashir has been named one of Fortune's Most Powerful Women Entrepreneurs, Fast Company's 100 Most Creative People in Business and was a Finalist for Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year.

Peek follows a “remote-first” philosophy, with our team of over 130 Peeksters distributed across exciting locales such as San Francisco, Salt Lake City, New York, Seattle, Chile, Colombia and beyond.

Peek’s Design team plays a key role in driving innovation and product-led growth for Peek. The team takes pride in actively listening to customers through regular interactions that helps inform every stage of the Product Design Process: Discover, Define, Develop and Deliver. We genuinely believe that feedback is a gift. This philosophy guides our design philosophy and is a key to Peek’s product success. With focus on continuous improvement, over the years, the design team has moved beyond basic participatory design processes and demonstrates design maturity with shared ownership, role clarity, joint accountability with key partners, and by consistently sharing documentation of design practices.

About the Director of Design Role

We are looking for a highly driven design leader who is a human-centered design practitioner to partner with our product and engineering leadership team to set and maintain a strategic vision for design.

As the leader of Peek’s Design team, you’ll be responsible for scaling and supporting our talented product designers to innovate amazing customer experiences. You will co-create a new standard of design excellence across our product experience across all platforms and for external branding. You will lead by example, inspire innovation and influence the impact Design can have on the company. You should be a visionary while being a collaborative low ego team player.

This position will report to the Chief Product Officer, with extensive cross-functional interaction.

Responsibilities

Be a strategic leader of the role of design in the B2B & B2C product lifecycle

Be the advocate of design for the team, in the company, and to our customer

Oversee the definition and design of a cross-platform design system for Peek’s industry leading products

Manage and improve our current human-centered design process, own design decisions, partner in gathering user input and research, estimate resources and timelines

Collaborate and facilitate design work sessions with product and engineering

Be a role model of cross-functional collaboration and customer orientation, action-orientation, and of leveraging those skills to achieve great results in the presence of ambiguity

Be curious to learn and share insights with team

Experience & Skills

You have 10+ years of experience in UI/UX Design, with 5+ years of experience leading design teams

Experience with SaaS B2B software design and B2C consumer-facing products

Experience partnering with founders and senior leaders in product, engineering and marketing to drive business and product strategy, vision, and execution

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including an affinity for explaining product complexity with ease to different stakeholders

Ability to create design systems to create consistent user experiences across multiple platforms

Demonstrate entrepreneurial mindset: enjoys the challenge of a fast-paced, complex startup environment

Track record of creating and leading design solutions to produce measurable business results and customer value

Very organized with impeccable attention to detail and relentless follow-through

In-depth knowledge of mobile design patterns and interactions

A passion for travel!

Bonus

Experience managing remote teams

Worked at startups and larger companies

Experience in travel and activity space is helpful but not required

