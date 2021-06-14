Job Details

We are looking for a Product Designer (mid or senior level) to join our team. Someone who is excited to push the limits of creativity alongside our team to design beautiful and effective desktop and mobile applications.

What we're looking for:

A portfolio showing us practical application of your work

To understand why you want to join the team here at Unfold

Someone who will add to the team and its culture

A desire to learn from teammates and push yourself and others to new heights

We'd like to know more about you, beyond the pixels in your portfolio

The role:

Ability to work alongside our design team to craft beautifully designed products

We're a Figma team, so Figma experience is a plus, otherwise be ready to learn ;)

Work with clients in all types of industries and sizes (Fortune 100 to small startups)

Have direct communication with the client and stakeholders

Work with all the members of the Unfold team to see a project from start to finish with the consistency and quality we're known for





Unfold offers a variety of benefits, including:





Unlimited paid time off & sick days. We take work/life balance seriously.

4 day work weeks. We spend Friday's working on internal needs and personal betterment

You'll get in trouble if we catch you working nights and weekends. For reals.

Two week paid holiday rest at the end of the year

Life insurance policy

4% 401k Matching Plan

Annual raises & bonuses

Paid parental, adoption/caregiver leave

$200 /mo Personal Expense Fund for professional development and office supplies/equipment

Everyone is welcome.

Unfold is an equal opportunity employer. We don’t discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Unfold is a tight-knit team of individuals that love the work we do and more importantly, love the people we get to do it with. We have an HQ based in North Port, FL, and have remote team members across the US as well. We get together every year at design conferences and are working on setting up an annual retreat in a post-Covid world ;). If a company that loves doing great work and focuses on people over profits sounds like the type of culture you're looking for, apply now!