Senior Product Designer

At Cypress, we’re on a mission to build an essential testing platform that makes automated testing delightful and effective. Cypress provides better, faster, and more reliable testing for anything that runs in a browser. Hundreds of thousands of developers and QA professionals use Cypress.io to write better code faster and release with confidence.

Cypress is currently used in over 90 countries by hundreds of thousands of developers across more than 12,000 organizations. Cypress has over 1,200 customers in more than 50 countries across 45 industries and includes marquee names like Atlassian, Crunchbase, GitHub, PayPal,and Slack.

The company was founded in 2015 and has raised $55M in capital to date, including a $40M Series B financing in November 2020, led by OpenView Partners, with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, Battery Ventures, Sapphire Ventures and Stripes.co.

We are now looking to expand the design team in order to build a stronger brand and user experience to help shape the future of one of the most popular developer tools in the market.

What you will do

Your direction will impact every aspect of Cypress as you strengthen the product by designing and directing the experience for the product, documentation, and the open-source test runner(s). You will work closely with each team (i.e. product, developer experience, customer success, design, and engineering) to help them with their initiatives and ensure that the final experience maintains a cohesive aesthetic and realizes your vision. This may include tasks such as:

Leading the vision for the user experience as developers engage with each product, and establishing the visual standards and guidelines for the design system used throughout the entire user experience.

Creating wireframes, visual designs, and prototypes to communicate the overall direction and recommendations for the user experience as new features are introduced.

Helping to design and maintain the components in the design system which is foundational to the brand and the overall user experience of Cypress.

Ensuring that the user experience of each product is intuitive and engaging throughout the entire journey of each Cypress user.

Improving the developer experience by putting yourself in the driver’s seat of the product and the test runners so that you can build first-hand experience on where design can have the immediate impact to improve the overall user experience of the product.

Participating in user research sessions to learn from customers on how they use the product, get their feedback on their experience, and present potential design solutions to get their feedback early in the design process.

Using design strategy to strike the right balance between business and customer needs.

Collaborating with other designers to provide detailed feedback on their work, and addressing any feedback that they have on your work.

You will be successful in this role if you have

5+ years of relevant experience in a similar role working with complex products and highly technical users.

Advanced experience with tools like Figma, Google Docs, etc.

Advanced understanding of developer workflows, testing, and test automation tools such as GitHub, GitLab, Cypress, Percy, CircleCI, Jenkins, etc.

A strong, visual aesthetic and the ability to lead the vision for the user experience.

A strong track record of managing projects and deadlines with multiple designers, engineers, product managers, etc.

An ability to communicate clearly and effectively about design ideas and implementation.

An ability to stay motivated when working independently or collaboratively.

A healthy appetite to learn and grow, and the desire to share your experience and mentor other designers.

A basic understanding of how your design decision translates into HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, which will be useful as you work with UI engineers to integrate your designs.



