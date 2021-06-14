Job Details

We’re looking for a versatile UI designer to join the team at Strike, a digital moving company. You'll be working closely with product owners, UX, marketing and software engineers whilst continuously championing the customer.





What you’ll be doing

Provide visual design direction for our website and applications. This includes understanding the product vision, making sure it is aligned to our brand and delivers incremental changes that help achieve our business and customer goals.

You will be responsible for improving the quality, consistency and speed of UI component development through our design system to support designers and developers.

Execute in all phases of the design process - from collaborating on research, producing wireframes, creating pixel-perfect visuals to the final design. Learning and iterating constantly for continuous customer journey improvements.

Produce clear and compelling designs across all devices with an emphasis on mobile app experience, working with the development team to ensure the final product matches the design.

Enhance experiences by introducing engaging and intuitive screen interactions to enhance the customer journeys, ability to communicate with the developers to bring the ideas to life.





How you work

An eye for beautiful design, but truly motivated by crafting great user experiences with a specific focus on mobile app development.

Success creating measurable growth and development for teams and product experiences adding commercial value.

Experience in usability, information architecture and interaction design with a good attitude towards data research, product analysis, user tests and A/B tests.

An aptitude for design thinking with an ability to demonstrate ideas visually and interactively with prototypes.

Ability to think big whilst being detail-oriented and delivery focused.

Proficient with Figma, Adobe CC and a basic understanding of CSS and HTML.

Preferably confident with After Effects and Principle to bring static designs to life.

3+ years of industry experience





More reasons to join us

Flexible working hours - fully remote working (option to work in the local office based in Colchester)

30 days holiday (inc bank holidays) increasing with service.

Access to training and development programmes.





Salary: DOE £40-£50k + performance-based bonuses

Feel free to message me directly on here or apply on our Linkedin advert.







