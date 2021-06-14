Product Design Manager
Hi there! We’re Curology, a fast-growing startup on a mission to help everyone feel at home in their skin. Because great skin shouldn’t be a luxury, but a fact of life. We make prescription skincare affordable and accessible online—matching each member with a dermatology provider who creates a custom prescription for their unique needs. We're part telemedicine startup, part skincare lab, and we’re completely focused on helping hundreds of thousands of people access expert care previously available to only a tiny percentage of the population. Check us out on Instagram or Facebook, and learn more about what it's like to work at Curology by reading our Career’s Page!
Curology's product team is seeking a passionate, people-focused Product Design Manager to join our growing team. This position is full-time and remote friendly.
What you'll get to do
- Manage, develop and scale a world-class design team
- Lead the design strategy for all aspects of our patient experience, collaborating with our Medical, Data, Product, Engineering and User Experience Research teams
- Support the growth of a new skincare brand
- Work within an organization that genuinely cares about the happiness and wellness of our customers and internal employees
- Proactively steward culture by creating a safe, diverse & creative environment that will attract and retain the best talent
What you need to be successful
- A high level of emotional intelligence, always leading by example with empathy and humility while being willing to proactively uncover and mitigate potential biases
- 2+ years of experience leading and scaling design teams at fast-growing companies
- An ability to drive clarity around highly ambiguous or emergent problems, and an ability to influence and build consensus for important design-led initiatives
- An in-depth understanding of human-centered design principles and methods, and a genuine curiosity that inspires discovery and innovation across the team
- An outstanding portfolio, showcasing your strong foundation in ideation, information architecture, interaction design, visual design, designing for accessibility, and producing high-impact business results
