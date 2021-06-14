Job Details

Hi there! We’re Curology, a fast-growing startup on a mission to help everyone feel at home in their skin. Because great skin shouldn’t be a luxury, but a fact of life. We make prescription skincare affordable and accessible online—matching each member with a dermatology provider who creates a custom prescription for their unique needs. We're part telemedicine startup, part skincare lab, and we’re completely focused on helping hundreds of thousands of people access expert care previously available to only a tiny percentage of the population. Check us out on Instagram or Facebook, and learn more about what it's like to work at Curology by reading our Career’s Page!





Curology's product team is seeking a passionate, people-focused Product Design Manager to join our growing team. This position is full-time and remote friendly.

What you'll get to do

Manage, develop and scale a world-class design team

Lead the design strategy for all aspects of our patient experience, collaborating with our Medical, Data, Product, Engineering and User Experience Research teams

Support the growth of a new skincare brand

Work within an organization that genuinely cares about the happiness and wellness of our customers and internal employees

Proactively steward culture by creating a safe, diverse & creative environment that will attract and retain the best talent

What you need to be successful

A high level of emotional intelligence, always leading by example with empathy and humility while being willing to proactively uncover and mitigate potential biases

2+ years of experience leading and scaling design teams at fast-growing companies

An ability to drive clarity around highly ambiguous or emergent problems, and an ability to influence and build consensus for important design-led initiatives

An in-depth understanding of human-centered design principles and methods, and a genuine curiosity that inspires discovery and innovation across the team

An outstanding portfolio, showcasing your strong foundation in ideation, information architecture, interaction design, visual design, designing for accessibility, and producing high-impact business results

What you’ll love about Curology

Amazing team culture and environment

Awarded Great Place To Work & Inc.’s Best Workplace

Competitive salary and equity options

Unlimited, flexible PTO for exempt employees

Comprehensive benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance are covered 90%+ for employees; flexible spending account; 401k

Paid maternity and paternity leave

Free subscription to Curology!

Company sponsored happy hours and outings



