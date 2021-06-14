Job Details

About Vetspire

Vetspire is an Artificial Intelligence driven veterinary medical records and practice management platform. Vetspire is reimagining the way that veterinarians use technology, impacting every aspect of patient care from AI assistance in the exam room to managing client communications and clinical analytics. As part of our team, you will be designing the future of what veterinary technology should and can be. Your work will define the daily experience for thousands of veterinarians and millions of pet owners.





About the Role

As Vetspire's Lead Product Designer, you will be responsible for the design and user experience of the entire cloud-based Vetspire platform from the in-clinic digital experience to consumer-facing mobile apps. You will need to define the visual design & UX standards, research and intimately understand the needs of veterinary medicine providers as well as pet owners, and direct the building of a cohesive UX-driven software platform.

This specific role will be very hands-on: you'll work closely with our veterinary users and external clients to understand their unique needs and build solutions for them to solve real problems in the field for both the veterinary users and consumers. You will be responsible for continuous monitoring to understand user pain points, backgrounds, and motivations. You will collaborate closely with our engineering and product teams to build novel designs that solve real problems. We define our success by how simple and easy we can make the professional lives of all of our users be.

Our users tell us the single biggest reason they choose Vetspire is its superior design and intuitive user experience. This is the most important thing about the platform and we are design-first company. As our first dedicated UI/UX design hire, you will be in charge of crafting and perfecting its future and be challenged with real-world, high-impact projects.





Responsibilities

Conceptualize, design, and develop user interface designs for both the desktop and mobile world that are seamless and delightful in a fast-paced working environment.

Be able to rapidly prototype designs based on user feedback.

Collaborate with stakeholders in a multi-disciplinary team to gather design requirements and translate those requirements into high-quality visual solutions.

Design and develop a Vetspire design language.

Create both low-fidelity wireframes and sketches as well as high fidelity designs.

Lead the collaboration of the team's product creation and ideation with a design-first mentality.

Intimately understand user needs and lead user feedback research.

Liaise and work closely with the software engineers on product delivery, providing design feedback and inspiration.





Requirements