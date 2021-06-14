Part-Time Web Designer (USA Based)

Job Details

The Role

We are looking for a talented Part-Time Web Designer to build, manage, and evolve the design of AceUp’s website. As AceUp’s Web Designer, you will report directly to the Chief Marketing Officer and work closely with our Graphic Designer and other key members of our Marketing and Content teams. You are responsible for conceptualizing and executing a website redesign that will drive our audiences to action through an intuitive, functional, and on-brand digital experience.

Who We Are

AceUp deploys one-on-one executive coaching in businesses that want to help their employees achieve their maximum impact. AceUp is able to do this through a tech-enabled platform that is scalable, measurable, and impactful.

Our customers include fast growing businesses of all shapes and sizes that are looking for the most effective ways to develop their leaders and prepare their workforce for the shifting professional landscape.

We are a startup full of passionate, dedicated, and supportive individuals that believe in helping each other achieve our maximum potential. We are extremely proud to have been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces of 2020 for the work we are doing and actively building a team of highly talented people who each bring their own strengths, skills, and perspectives to our fast-growing company.

Who You Are

You are an experienced and motivated individual who is eager to lead, execute, and manage the evolution of AceUp’s web presence. You are a creative professional, preferably with experience working independently to design and deliver exceptional desktop and mobile user experiences. To be successful in this role, you should characterize yourself as a detail-oriented self-starter with a strong knowledge of visual design principles and web strategy that meets user needs and business goals. You are organized and comfortable managing projects involving multiple stakeholders. For this position, it’s essential to have a strong portfolio of polished and professional work, ideally related to the Tech/SaaS industry.

What You Will Do

Work within the Elementor page builder for WordPress to design and execute for the AceUp website

Create landing pages for events and new initiatives, and manage updates to content as needed

Support and collaborate with a range of internal stakeholders from Marketing, Demand Generation, and Content teams

Collaborate with Graphic Designer to ensure brand visuals are consistent across all channels

Be communicative and proactive to ensure deadlines are met

Analyze and optimize website considering data indicators, SEO, and web traffic metrics

Work is anticipated to be roughly 10-15hr/week

Requirements

Minimum of 3+ years industry experience in a similar role (Experience in a Tech/SaaS environment preferred)

Understanding of web publishing requirements

Strong foundation in UI/UX design principles

Strong attention to detail and receptive to feedback

Proficiency in WordPress, HTML/CSS, and Adobe Creative Suite; Experience using Elementor page builder for WordPress is preferred

Hands on experience with SEO and web traffic metrics a plus

Up-to-date with the latest web trends, techniques, and technologies

Ability to work within deadlines, iterate quickly, and shift gears in a fast-paced environment

A belief that integrity and respect are required in the workplace

Part-time, remote position. Availability to visit our office in Downtown Boston if needed (COVID policy applies)

What We Offer

$75/hr or based on experience

An exciting and positive work environment where you are encouraged to develop and thrive

AceUp is proud to be an equal opportunity employer, seeking to create a welcoming and diverse environment.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status.

Please send resume and cover letter to Careers@aceup.com