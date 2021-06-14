Job Details

Narvar is growing!

We’re looking for a candidate who is ready to take the next step in their career and become a Brand Designer and help us tell the story and benefits behind our new industry-leading products. Apply your passion for creating beautiful designs to help turn the Narvar Brand into a household name.

You will be an important part of our growing global design team which spans the disciplines of product design, user research, brand, and UX writing.

Day-to-day

Hands on individual contributor designing campaigns; from creative concept to mockups, presenting designs to processing feedback, launching and refining creative for better conversion

Evolve and refine the Narvar brand across various digital channels, new product launches and internal branding projects.

Collaborate cross functionally with the Marketing, Sales and Partnership teams to drive customer acquisition through paid social, app store optimization and landing page conversion, while finding ways to build awareness and drive affinity for the brand.

Develop tools, templates, processes and style guides to ensure brand consistency

Champion excellent user experience and design at every opportunity

Work with other designers to improve our processes and shape our culture

What we’re looking for

4+ years experience working as a brand designer in related marketing and advertising fields at agencies, studios or in-house with tech companies

An online portfolio that demonstrates conceptual thinking applied across a range of deliverables: responsive websites, emails, advertisements, and ebooks/reports.

Excellent communication and writing skills

Experience as part of an agile and iterative brand and marketing team

Fluency using Webflow, Sketch/Figma and Adobe Creative Suite

The ability to prototype with motion and interactivity (InVision, Principle, Framer, HTML/CSS/Javascript, etc)

Bonus Points: B2C marketing experience, illustration skills, video and photography art direction

What you value

Love working with beautiful products and amazing brands

“On it!” There is no task too big or small

Variety is the spice of your life

Transform ambiguity into clear objectives and requirements

Live design but speak sales, engineering, strategy and brand fluently

Leave no stone unturned in your search for answers

Arrive with a point-of-view and seek to leave with new perspectives

To-do list is a piece of art.You have an eye for detail and obsession with craft

Why Narvar?

We're on a mission to simplify the everyday lives of consumers. We believe post-purchase is a critical phase of the customer journey. That's why we created Narvar - a platform focused on driving customer loyalty through seamless post-purchase experiences that allow retailers to retain, engage, and delight customers. If you've ever bought something online, there's a good chance you've used our platform!

From the hottest new direct-to-consumer companies to retail’s most renowned brands, Narvar works with Patagonia, GameStop, Neiman Marcus, Sonos, Nike and 850+ other brands. With offices in San Francisco, London, Paris, and Bangalore, we've served over 125 million consumers worldwide across 8 billion interactions, 38 countries, and 55 languages.

Pioneering the post-purchase movement means navigating into the unknown. Our team thrives on this sense of adventure while nurturing a mindset of innovation. We're a home for big hearts and we leave our egos at the door. We work hard but we always make time to celebrate professional wins, baby showers, birthday parties, and everything in between.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.