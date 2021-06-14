Job Details

The UX Creative Director is responsible for driving beautiful human-centric design across our public-facing digital platforms. This individual will be a design leader on a rapidly-growing team, focusing on site design, user experience, and global integrated marketing campaigns. This is an exciting year for Klaviyo - we are going BIG in design - think global campaigns, a full brand refresh and site redesigns. You will help to define our digital presence and UX process .

We are searching for a true UX wonk and talented designer in one - someone who is as savvy at developing digital-first campaign concepts, as they are at wireframes and design execution. This role is an opportunity to direct and execute the vision of our largest brand platform - our website. You will develop site experiences that resonate with aspirations of current and new customers in key customer segments. Our audience is responsive and excited by the new, interesting, and cool. We have a strong foundation but this is a chance for you to truly own and make an impact in a public and measurable way. We are looking to build something innovative - pushing boundaries, trying things, and leading those changes are all in the scope of this role. We look to you to push us to elevate the brand through visually stunning creative and storytelling, ever mindful of the customer experience.

In addition to our external design and UX execution, you’ll be part of a creative leadership team expected to drive a culture that infuses design into every facet of Klaviyo. You’ll make our websites recognized stewards of design and experience, both internally and externally - developing and encouraging the team and ensuring that everyone at Klaviyo understands the value and impact of a considered UX process, buttery UI, and beautiful design.

About You

You are a detail-oriented, user-focused, digital design leader who is able to deliver projects on-time, on-budget and on-trend. You have experience developing processes, user testing and working closely with developers.

Lead and develop a fast-growing team of UX / digital designers.

Foster a close creative partnership with the Brand/Marketing Creative Director and Director of Copy.

Build strong cross functional relationships with the Director of Web and other cross functional teams.

Deliver stunning and emotionally impactful creative that aligns with our brand positioning.

Design germaine experiences for unique audiences

Lead internal teams to develop impactful creative experiences and executions that deliver on the brand vision and promise.

Partner closely with Product and Product Design to ensure a consistent brand experience across all Klaviyo products and platforms.

EXPERIENCE

10+ yrs experience, with experience at the Creative/UX Director level or higher, in a creative agency or in-house creative/UX team.

10+ yrs experience designing digital experiences for websites, digital products, or app with either an inhouse or agency team.

At least 5 years experience creative for a consumer brand (B2B and consumer design experience a major plus). Ad agency experience is a plus.

You've lead large-brands site redesigns

You’ve lived through brand redesign before - you know how to ensure a new brand identity rolls out smoothly across an entire organization

Strong background in graphic design; you began your career as a designer and are still as passionate about beautiful, strong, clean design as you were when you left design school.

You're obsessed with fonts and color palettes.

You’ve worked closely with Product teams and designers to ensure brand consistency across all brand platforms.

Constant and curious learner; passionate to evolve and to lead best-in- class communications practices.

Get to know Klaviyo

Klaviyo is a world-leading marketing automation platform dedicated to accelerating revenue and customer connection for online businesses. Klaviyo makes it easy to store, access, analyze and use transactional and behavioral data to power highly-targeted customer and prospect communications. The company's hybrid customer-data and marketing-platform model allows companies to grow by fostering direct relationships with customers, without giving up their valuable data to popular big-tech ad platforms. Over 265,000 innovative companies like Unilever, Custom Ink, Living Proof and Huckberry sell more with Klaviyo. Learn more at www.klaviyo.com.

