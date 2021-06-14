Editorial/Content Production Designer

Job Details

Remedy Health Media is looking for a designer to support its growing design practice. Remedy is a rapidly expanding publisher of health media websites with an audience of over 40 million across its network. The Content Production Designer will play a multi-faceted role, ensuring visual quality and consistency across RHM’s range of editorial products. As Remedy modernizes and revamps its newly acquired and legacy sites, this role will be critical to continued audience growth and improved user experience.

Location: New York, NY, Arlington, VA or remote.

Responsibilities

Collaborate with content teams on the selection and creation of visual elements supporting news and storytelling initiatives. Examples include:

Creation of infographics, charts, and graphs.

Photo selection and photo editing.

Design and production of longform immersive articles built in Shorthand.

Design of logos for video series, podcasts and other sub-products. Composition of illustrations from a pre-designed illustration system.

Development of storyboards.

Occasional assignment of work to freelance designers and illustrators.

Ongoing coordination and collaboration with site editors.

﻿Key Qualifications