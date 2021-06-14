Editorial/Content Production Designer
Remedy Health Media is looking for a designer to support its growing design practice. Remedy is a rapidly expanding publisher of health media websites with an audience of over 40 million across its network. The Content Production Designer will play a multi-faceted role, ensuring visual quality and consistency across RHM’s range of editorial products. As Remedy modernizes and revamps its newly acquired and legacy sites, this role will be critical to continued audience growth and improved user experience.
Location: New York, NY, Arlington, VA or remote.
Responsibilities
- Collaborate with content teams on the selection and creation of visual elements supporting news and storytelling initiatives. Examples include:
- Creation of infographics, charts, and graphs.
- Photo selection and photo editing.
- Design and production of longform immersive articles built in Shorthand.
- Design of logos for video series, podcasts and other sub-products. Composition of illustrations from a pre-designed illustration system.
- Development of storyboards.
- Occasional assignment of work to freelance designers and illustrators.
- Ongoing coordination and collaboration with site editors.
Key Qualifications
- 2-3+ years experience working as a visual/graphic designer, preferably for media or journalism businesses. Experience in healthcare, medical or other health-related digital business is a plus.
- Proficiency (and passion for) layout design and typography, particularly in the context of user interfaces.
- Basic understanding of user experience principles and mobile-first design.
- Proficiency with industry-standard tools such as Adobe Creative Cloud products (XD, AI, PS, ID).
- Experience with HTML and CSS.
- Capacity to adapt to rapidly changing scenarios.
- A natural sense of camaraderie and an unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion.