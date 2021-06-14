Job Details

Brand & Web Designer Job Brief





We are adding a full-time Brand & Web Designer position to our expanding team!





*You must be in the Wilmington, NC area and perform this job in the agency’s office.





The position is responsible for creating artwork needed for brand boards, websites, digital designs, print collateral, presentations, and other graphic design elements. This role works closely with the Creative Director, Director of Accounts, and team to ensure high quality designs while meeting client deadlines. This role requires a creative thinker who can produce new ideas and innovative high-quality graphic designs for a wide range of products and markets.





Responsibilities

· Design websites, digital media, print collateral, and other graphic design elements as needed

· Creative, high-quality designs

· Completing and delivering projects on time

· Attention to detail and organized file structure

· Successfully maintaining multiple projects and tasks with tight turnaround times





Job Requirements

· Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite – InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, XD

· Experience with Microsoft PowerPoint

• Experience with WordPress & Elementor

· Strong graphic design skills and portfolio demonstrating experience in various types of media

· Knowledge of web design and website optimization best practices.

· Logo design is a plus

· Strong attention to detail and an artist's eye

· 2+ years of Graphic Design work with a varied portfolio

· BFA Degree in Graphic Design or related field. Open to equivalent experience of at least 3-5 years

· Strong maturity level and work ethic

· Strong written, visual, and verbal communication skills

· Ability to deliver projects in a deadline-driven environment

· Please include a portfolio with your application. Candidates will not be considered without a portfolio. Salary is based on experience.





About Springer Studios

We’re a marketing and design agency located in Wilmington, NC. We work closely with clients to create purpose driven creative.