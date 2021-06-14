Product Designer
- Full-time position
- In Paris or full remote
- Language: French and English
The Job
As a Product Designer, you will be directly responsible for the successful outcome of the projects you'll oversee. You will work with a team of designers, developers, copywriters, and directly with our clients on a large variety of projects such as web app & mobile app on B2B and B2C. Working closely with our co-founder and our Product Design team, you will help to improve our creative process and to run workshops with our clients.
What is necessary for being a Product Designer at Pelostudio
- A portfolio to showcase your best work
- You have experience in building strong and logical interfaces for an agency, studio or startup.
- You are autonomous, comfortable with both UX and UI Design work
- You can present your work fluently in both French and English
- You have experience building Design System (Library on Figma, use of zeroheight, etc...)
- You are proficient with using design tools. At Pelostudio, we use Figma.
- You are open-minded and have a large General-knowledge and design culture
- You understand our company culture and values, and you help us maintain them
Bonus
- You understand motion design and can do small animation task on After Effects or any other animation tool (Optional)
- You are able to perform interviews or user tests
What is it like to work at Pelostudio
Pelostudio is a design studio for startups. We help entrepreneurs build products, brands, websites and visual communication tools. Our team is made of 8 designers, 4 front-end developers and we regularly partner up with copywriter. We collaborate with small and medium sized startups like Acquire, Alma, Bling, Didomi, Finary, Koyeb, Playplay, talent.io or Phantombuster. You can find more examples of our work on our Dribbble or Instagram
- You will be joining a small company and look to improve your skills in the middle of a complementary design team
- You will join an open-minded company, with a culture of work, fun, diversity and inclusion
- You'll be be joining a team where everyone can feel safe to tell what it's on its mind
You will be joining
- A small design team, with various skilled people, always looking to improve
- An open-minded studio with a culture of work, fun, diversity, and inclusion.
- A place where everyone feels safe to speak up and where feedback is part of our culture.
Perks
- A laptop / computer setup of your choice
- If in Paris : 100% of the Navigo Pass
- If in France : 100% Health plan covered
- If in remote : A place in a co-working space
- If in remote: Travel tickets & an airbnb to come to Paris every quarter
- Off-site week once a year in a nice place to work and spend time all together