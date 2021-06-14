Job Details

Full-time position

In Paris or full remote

Language: French and English

The Job

As a Product Designer, you will be directly responsible for the successful outcome of the projects you'll oversee. You will work with a team of designers, developers, copywriters, and directly with our clients on a large variety of projects such as web app & mobile app on B2B and B2C. Working closely with our co-founder and our Product Design team, you will help to improve our creative process and to run workshops with our clients.

What is necessary for being a Product Designer at Pelostudio

A portfolio to showcase your best work

You have experience in building strong and logical interfaces for an agency, studio or startup.

You are autonomous, comfortable with both UX and UI Design work

You can present your work fluently in both French and English

and You have experience building Design System (Library on Figma, use of zeroheight, etc...)

You are proficient with using design tools. At Pelostudio, we use Figma.

You are open-minded and have a large General-knowledge and design culture

You understand our company culture and values, and you help us maintain them

Bonus

You understand motion design and can do small animation task on After Effects or any other animation tool (Optional)

You are able to perform interviews or user tests

What is it like to work at Pelostudio

Pelostudio is a design studio for startups. We help entrepreneurs build products, brands, websites and visual communication tools. Our team is made of 8 designers, 4 front-end developers and we regularly partner up with copywriter. We collaborate with small and medium sized startups like Acquire, Alma, Bling, Didomi, Finary, Koyeb, Playplay, talent.io or Phantombuster. You can find more examples of our work on our Dribbble or Instagram

You will be joining a small company and look to improve your skills in the middle of a complementary design team

You will join an open-minded company, with a culture of work, fun, diversity and inclusion

You'll be be joining a team where everyone can feel safe to tell what it's on its mind

You will be joining

A small design team, with various skilled people, always looking to improve

An open-minded studio with a culture of work, fun, diversity, and inclusion.

A place where everyone feels safe to speak up and where feedback is part of our culture.

Perks

A laptop / computer setup of your choice

If in Paris : 100% of the Navigo Pass

If in France : 100% Health plan covered

If in remote : A place in a co-working space

If in remote: Travel tickets & an airbnb to come to Paris every quarter

Off-site week once a year in a nice place to work and spend time all together



