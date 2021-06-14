UI Designer (m/f/d)

Job Details

WHAT WE DO AT PLANRADAR

We’re digitising construction and real estate projects in 50 countries worldwide. As a B2B SaaS provider, we’re bringing a software solution to industries that are vital to the way we all live – yet they’re often behind the curve when it comes to technology. We relish that challenge because when we partner with a client, the impact on their business is larger than they ever imagined.

In March 2020, PlanRadar raised €30 million in Series A funding from top global tech investors to help launch the next stage of our company’s growth. We’re an award-winning scale-up with big plans for global expansion. We’re on the hunt for experts in their field who can help us make an impact.

YOUR PLACE IN THE TEAM

PlanRadar is based in Vienna, which has been ranked the best city in the world for quality of life for the last 10 years in a row. As a member of our Design team, you’ll be based out of our spacious Vienna office. Our building is right in the heart of town, close to the best of what the city has to offer: great restaurants, music, museums and more.

As a vital part of the team, there’s a lot of room for creativity and personal development, with training available to help you reach your full potential. There’s space to test your ideas and to collaborate with your colleagues from other regions and departments. Outside of work, you’ll find a truly supportive environment, with team events, free coffee, breakfast and Friday beers.

Meet the team here!

WHAT YOU'LL GET TO DO

We are looking for an UI Designer to join our team working on our Webapp and our native iOS and Android Apps. Our Software is used worldwide by many companies from the construction business which brings unique challenges, especially concerning on-site usability and enabling highly efficient workflows.

This is a fantastic opportunity for someone craving ownership and eager to have a huge impact on a fast growing scale-up in the B2B SaaS space!

Among other things you will

Create excellent UI designs and animations for Web, iOS and Android using

Sketch or similar tools

Plan and design new features and work on the improvement of existing features within the product department

Maintain and improve our design systems

Cover the entire process from idea to final artwork to shipping specifications to the development team

Constantly improve the UI/UX for all our platforms (Web, iOS and Android)

Proactively highlight any issues or UI/UX flaws in our product

Create wireframes and prototypes (click dummies) to evaluate new ideas and features

Who you are

You have a minimum of 3 years of experience working as a UI/UX Designer

You have a solid experience and track record of designing, shipping and iterating on mobile and web applications (Experience with B2B SaaS products is a plus)

You offer expert knowledge in prototyping and design tools (Sketch or Figma, Adobe CS)

You are experienced in preparing designs from ideas to design specifications for developers within agile processes

You have experience in working in a multidisciplinary team of product managers, developers and other stakeholders

You have very good communication and cross-functional collaboration skills

in English.

WHAT WE OFFER

Room for personal and professional development

Challenging and diversified line of action

Working in a fast-growing company with international customers and investors

Headquarters in the center of Vienna (1010)

Motivated and agile team with a common vision

Competitive salary dependent on experience

Additional benefits like team events, free drinks & snacks, …

BENEFITS

Participation opportunities

Company events

Fruit basket

Free snacks & drinks

In-house trainings

Flexible working hours

Referral program

Company laptop

Health promotion

YOU SHOULD ENCLOSE THESE IN YOUR APPLICATION

Please send us your application documents (incl. CV with photo and work examples).

The annual gross minimum salary according to the collective agreement based on the Austrian law for this position is EUR 35,000,-. This includes: full health insurance, occupational accident insurance, public pension scheme and public unemployment insurance. Depending on your individual professional qualifications and previous experience your salary could be significantly higher.