Senior Art Director

Job Details

The Job

As an Art Director you will directly be responsible for the successful visual outcome of the projects you'll oversee. You will work with a team of designers, developers, copy writers and directly with our clients on a large variety of projects such as branding, websites, mobile app etc... You will be working closely with our co-founder and art director to make our creative process evolve and run workshops with our clients.

What is necessary for being an Art Director at Pelostudio

You’re digital first

A portfolio to show case your best work

Your have some experiences of leading a creative project in an agency, studio or a startup.

You are autonomous

You can present your work fluently in both French and English

and You have experience leading creative processes

You know how to use design tools such as Figma, Sketch, the Adobe suite...

You are open minded and have a large general and design culture

You understand our company culture and values, and you help us maintain them

You are able to understand motion design, and potentially able to do small animation task (Optional)

What is it like to work at Pelostudio

Pelostudio is a design studio for startups. We help entrepreneurs build product, brands, website and visual communication tools. Our team is made of 8 designers, 4 front-end developers and we regularly partner up with copywriter. We collaborate with small and medium sized startups like Acquire, Alma, Bling, Didomi, Finary, Koyeb, Playplay, talent.io or Phantombuster. You will find more exemples of our work on our Dribbble or Instagram

You will be joining

A small design team, with various skilled people, always looking to improve

An open-minded studio with a culture of work, fun, diversity, and inclusion.

A place where everyone feels safe to speak up and where feedback is part of our culture.

Perks

A laptop / computer setup of your choice

If in Paris : 100% of the Navigo Pass

If in France : 100% Health plan covered

If in remote : A place in a co-working space

If in remote: Travel tickets & an airbnb to come to Paris every quarter

Off-site week once a year in a nice place to work and spend time all together



