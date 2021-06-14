Job Details

About Peppy

Do you want to work for a trailblazing company whose aim is to disrupt and better the world of healthcare?

Peppy's mission is to provide support in the moments that matter; when a couple is struggling to conceive, the journey through and post pregnancy, and dealing with menopause.

How does it work? Peppy is distributed as an employee benefit and all of our services are delivered through an app, where we connect users with real life practitioners.

We're already making a big impact. We’ve launched Peppy menopause to 700,000 members at Vitality. We’ve partnered with Santander, Aviva, SAP, Clifford Chance, BNP Paribas, Novartis and Wickes. We’ve delivered 3 hugely successful NHS trials.

This is just the beginning. We have huge growth plans and new services to launch including cancer support, men’s health, care for carers and much more.

We are looking for awesome people that recognise what a game-changer Peppy is, so if you truly want to make an impact in your day's work, you're in the right place.





Your Challenge

As our first dedicated in-house product designer, we want you to drive our product to the next level.

You will establish our design system and shape our product and how users interact with it. We want to be distinctive and stand out from the rest; you’ll be using your UX/UI skills to help us achieve this.

You will build design solutions using best practices and established UX methodologies, helping shape and deliver the best products for our clients. You will be responsible for working within the team to execute outstanding UX throughout the user journey.

You will be a part of a growing and highly creative team, working alongside our head of product, engineers and senior stakeholders through the business. You’ll also speak to our users to understand their needs and expectations.

As a start up expect to also get involved in other parts of the business, working with our sales, marketing and content team.









Essentials

Minimum 4 years’ experience as a product designer, working across both UX and UI either independently or as part of a small team

Experience with all elements of the UX/UI design process (research, wireframing, visual design, prototyping, etc)

You have an extensive public portfolio you’ve worked on independently (we’d like to see it in your application)

Experience designing mobile apps

Familiarity with design systems

Execute and test designs that span the whole product lifecycle





Nice to have

Experience using Figma and Sketch

User research experience

Experience designing back office systems

Experience working in fast-moving start-ups or scale-ups

Experience working in health technology



