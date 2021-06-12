Art Director, Spanish Skills (Contract)

Job Details

Amplify’s creative team is a group of designers, artists, and storytellers. We sketch, we write, we push pixels, we also love paper. We live for the big ideas, and we sweat the details. We work on digital, print, environmental, interactive, and animation projects. We have a strong hands-on and collaborative approach to both product development and graphic design systems and ensure ideas are realized to the highest standards of execution.

Art Directors at Amplify create beautiful and meaningful experiences that delight our young learners and their teachers, inside and outside of the classroom. As a member of Amplify’s design group you will partner with a diverse cross-functional product team of designers, product owners, developers, and curriculum professionals to create Amplify’s Spanish Language Arts and Reading K-2 foundational skills curriculum.

**This is a contract role anticipated for 3-9 months. Candidates must be based in the United States.

Responsibilities of the Art Director, Spanish Skills:

Design for teacher, student, and administrator experiences, curriculum content, and occasional marketing materials

Design both print and digital materials

Lead the concepting and design development of the Spanish Skills curriculum project

Conceive, plan, and produce curriculum materials in a wide range of mediums

Collaborate closely with other members of the design, content, product, and operations teams

Effectively articulate concepts and creative solutions verbally and participate in design critiques by sharing and receiving constructive feedback

Work within and expand upon dynamic visual and brand systems

Direct a team of illustrators and visual designers, and manage reviews and feedback cycles with partners

Efficiently manage at high volume from start to finish in a fast-paced environment

Roll up your sleeves and contribute as a designer when necessary

Basic Qualifications of the Art Director, Spanish Skills:

5+ years of experience in design, illustration, or art direction

1-2 years’ experience managing others, formally or project-based

Bachelor’s degree in design or equivalent work experience

Experience in both print and digital design

Experience directing illustration in Spanish, articulating feedback verbally, visually, and in writing, and motivating a team of illustrators.

Strong and effective interpersonal and communication skills (written, verbal, and listening)

Advanced layout, typography, iconography, color theory and composition skills

Comfortable with collaborative discussion, listening closely and providing honest, thoughtful feedback to colleagues

Expertise with Adobe CC, Sketch, InVision, and Zeplin

Comfortable with short development cycles and flexible with shifting priorities

Capable of working on simultaneous projects to meet tight deadlines

Comfortable working across different design mediums

Fluent in concept development starting with hand drawing of ideas

Strong organizational and time-management skills

Fluent in Spanish

Preferred Qualifications of the Art Director, Spanish Skills:

Experience with visual design in education technology or a related field

Enthusiasm for contributing to the landscape of early Spanish literacy education







