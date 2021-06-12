Job Details

Hello! Coach Viva is a bootstrapped 2-person Behavior Change company looking for a Senior UX Designer to build our vision of reversing the obesity trend through:

Personalized in-moment AI + human coaching.

Facilitating meaningful connections within community through AI + human means.

Step-by-step nutrition, exercise and psychology tools.

As a Senior UX Designer on the team, you will architect and design our product, and lead our design strategy.

The nature of the weight loss problem is such that you'll need to think beyond the digital product - the right solution will often involve a mix of in-app, online but off-app, and offline experiences. This challenge of solving problems holistically should excite you.

This role is part-time to start but we expect it to grow into full-time.

Closing Date for Applications: Wednesday June 16, 2021.

Who are we?

We are Richa and Lucy, founders and coaches at Coach Viva. Our vision is to give people the tools to live their best lives, and our first mission toward that vision is to reverse the obesity trend. We believe that just like there no longer exists a polio market, there shouldn't exist an obesity market.

We both started our careers as engineers at Microsoft. Simultaneously we struggled to feel good in our skins and are happy with our health and fitness. After having spent 10 years and $45k combined, we realized that each weight loss solution out there only gives a few pieces to the puzzle that is lifelong health and fitness.

Applying our engineer's lens to answer why this may be and ruling out maliciousness, we discovered it's because of recency bias and personal bias. There aren't people taking the engineering mindset to this problem space, that is, zooming out to build a grounds-up framework; i.e. the completed puzzle to lifelong health and fitness.

We could see why this lens may be hard for others who didn't come from an engineering mindset. We feel we have a unique problem/person fit here, and felt so strongly about this that we switched careers to become weight loss coaches.

After working with over 300 clients and understanding how to best help people lose weight sustainably and healthily via a new personalized yet scalable coaching methodology, we realized there's still a host of tools (online and offline) missing or if they exist, that are overly complicated to use in the long-term for sustainable progress.

With your help, we will deliver this effective combination of coaching + community + tools to customers at an affordable cost, essentially democratizing sustainable weight loss towards our goal to reverse the obesity trend.

Links: Website | YouTube Channel | Instagram

Where are we at right now?

Product

We recently launched the first version of our app, which is a done-for-you food journaling solution that allows users to log food in plain English or just by taking a photo. Then in the back, a data-entry team takes care of looking up calories, macros, etc. for our customers instead of them having to do it themselves.

Customers are already using our app and actively requesting more features. This is where you come in!

Business

We have a productized service called Badass Body Boss, which both serves as our customer base who uses our solutions toward reversing the obesity trend and funds our technical research & development.

We are post-revenue and profitable.

What you'll be doing

Work with the Product Manager to conduct user interviews, create product roadmap, iterate on user scenarios, and design the mix of in-app, online but off-app, and offline experience to address scenarios.

Leverage a holistic understanding of design (visual, interaction, services, brand, etc.) to create cohesive and impactful experiences and intuitive interfaces that takes into account the 2-5 year vision of the product.

Clearly communicate concepts and final design decisions to key stakeholders.

Track, understand, and incorporate new trends and methods into product design.

Collaborate with engineering and product management to ensure smooth collaboration, execution and handoff between design and engineering.

Take responsibility for increasing engagement and happiness of customers: DAU/WAU, DAU/MAU, NPS, referrals.

Work with the leadership team to synthesize product vision, customer feedback, and technological capability to develop and refine scenarios for our growing customer base.

Ideal teammate

You have 3+ years of experience designing user-focused, consumer-facing products and experiences across mobile and web. You have experience designing for things at scale.

You have a strong portfolio demonstrating a clear understanding of distilling complex problems into elegant solutions using research, user flows, wireframes, visual assets, prototypes, and lo-fi / hi-fi mockups.

You have a demonstrated track record of success in creating, launching, scaling and maintaining digital products across a diverse set of users. You employ iterative / lean UX methodologies.

You have a deep understanding of all facets of design (visual, interaction, services, brand, etc.). You appreciate the value of quantitative and qualitative user research in driving design.

You have worked at an early-stage company where the team is very small or just you.

You have experience working closely with engineers.

You genuinely enjoy your craft and are constantly thinking of ways to not just develop but also improve things. You are willing and hungry to become awesome at your job by reading books, taking classes, and actively trying to think of ways to improve the design process.

You genuinely believe in our vision and mission discussed in the "Who are we?" section above.

You believe in over-communication when facing challenges. Since you'll be working remotely, this is especially important when you're stuck, dissatisfied, or have questions because we won't know it unless you speak up.

You both give and receive constructive feedback. When giving feedback, you have a history of giving it immediately and you're not afraid to challenge others' decision-making. When receiving feedback, you have a history of acting on it immediately (or if you disagree with the feedback, letting the feedback-giver know the reasons why). We value transparency and open-mindedness towards everyone's input.

You resonate strongly with our Company Purpose and Values.

If you don’t fit some of these but still think you’d be a great fit, feel free to reach out to us anyway and explain your position.

Perks of the role

Growth & Impact - As an early-stage member in a growing business with audacious, impactful goals, you'll be challenged with never-before-tackled design problems, be involved in the entire product decision-making and execution journey, and flex your leadership and creative thinking muscles.

As an early-stage member with a significant impact on our product's evolution, your role can grow to VP of Design.

You can work from home or anywhere in the world as long as you can overlap some US waking hours to do regular syncs.

You'll have ownership & autonomy to experiment and make key decisions that impact the technical trajectory of our company. If you've got fun or interesting ideas that align with the business goals, you'll have free reign to make them happen without having to wade through red tape and middle-management.

Trust & Respect - At Coach Viva, we value feedback, ideas, and opinions from everyone regardless of their job title or background. We will never discount your thoughts and feelings and in-fact welcome honesty and diverse perspectives. We also strongly believe that a good working relationship involves trust and respect and that we do our best work when we feel the people around us care about us. You'll be in an environment where you can share your honest thoughts and where your teammates care about your contributions.

Work/Life Balance - While there will always be times when we need to work overtime (due to unavoidable surprises), this should not be the norm! At Coach Viva, we don't believe that longer hours = higher productivity and don't subscribe to the startup myth that glorifies overworking.

Compensation

As a key member of an early-stage, bootstrapped company, compensation will be primarily equity-based as we won't be able to match US industry-level salary.

How to apply

Please fill out this Google Form. You'll be asked for:

Your resume. Your design portfolio. Your reason for applying.

Application process

We'll shortlist the candidates based on their application. If you're shortlisted, you'll get an email with some initial questions. If we feel you're a potentially good fit, we'll invite you to schedule a call with us.

Thanks, and hope to hear from you soon!

Questions? hey@coachviva.com