Visual Communications Designer

Job Details

SUMMARY

Rasa is seeking a Visual Communication Designer to join the marketing team.

ABOUT THIS ROLE

Do you thrive at the intersection of marketing and technology? Rasa is looking to hire a designer to join the marketing team.

You will be part of an enthusiastic team at Rasa, a conversational AI startup founded in Berlin and headquartered in San Francisco. Rasa is a remote-first company, and we have Rasas located all over the world, with a concentration and office in Berlin.

We’re looking for a Visual Communication Designer to work with our Senior Growth Designer to communicate Rasa’s messaging to our developer and enterprise audience via a range of mediums, such as website illustrations, iconography, graphics for blog posts or social media, infographics, slide decks, or coming up with ideas for swag design. You’ll be responsible for working within the already established brand guidelines, with the opportunity to evolve and push forward the visual identity, together with our marketing team.

Please keep in mind that we are describing the background we imagine would best fit the role. Even if you don’t meet all the requirements, yet you are confident that you are up for the task, we absolutely want to get to know you!

ABOUT YOU

Requirements:

You have a minimum 2-3 years of design experience, with a demonstrable portfolio of visual design work

You’re comfortable with fast-moving startup culture

You have experience with distilling down technical concepts into easy to understand visuals

You have experience with preparing assets for both the web and print

Nice to have:

You have experience in creating motion graphics / animations

THINGS YOU WILL DO

We’re a startup, so you’ll have to be comfortable rolling up your sleeves and doing whatever is required to support our mission. However, you can definitely expect to:

Create high-quality and high impact marketing materials for a variety of formats, including landing pages, social media, blogs, emails, whitepapers/ebooks, slide decks

Concept and create print media, including swag, trade show collateral

Support the senior Growth Designer with design tasks, and work directly with marketing team members and other Rasa functions on design requests.

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT FROM US

Flexible hours and a dedicated remote budget

1000 Euros personal development fund & 6 paid education days to help you grow within your role

26 days paid holiday per year

A new Macbook, and other tech to help you to do your job

We have regular remote team events, as well as regular remote social events

2 team offsites every year, our last one was 3 days in beautiful Brandenburg.

ABOUT US

Rasa supplies the standard infrastructure for conversational AI, providing the tools required to build better, more resilient contextual assistants. With more than 10 million downloads since launch, Rasa Open Source is loved by developers worldwide, with a friendly, fast-growing community learning from each other and working together to make better text- and voice-based AI assistants.

Rasa offers three key products in its suite of conversational AI offering. Rasa Open Source is the most popular open source software in conversational AI. Rasa X, released in 2019, is a free toolset that helps developers quickly improve and share an AI assistant built with Rasa Open Source. Rasa Enterprise is the company's commercial offering, providing an enterprise-grade platform for developing contextual assistants at scale. Rasa runs in production everywhere from startups to Fortune 500s, and provides the data privacy and security needed to enterprises of every size.

Rasa is privately held, with funding from Accel, Andreessen Horowitz, Basis Set Ventures, and others. The company was founded in 2016 and has offices in Berlin, Germany and Edinburgh, United Kingdom.





Rasa is an equal opportunity employer. We are still a small team and are committed to growing in an inclusive manner. We want to augment our team with talented, compassionate people irrespective of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, physical or mental disability, or age.