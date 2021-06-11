Designer, Lead

Job Details

About the Position

FFW is looking for an experienced Design Lead to support project teams with creating unique experiences at the intersection of data, technology, and experience. You will ensure your projects have a thoughtfulness in developing the delicate balance between weight and usability in your designs. You will lead projects and support designers in understanding visual systems and a strategic point-of-view about both the art and science behind your work. You can interpret data, parse through vagueness, and put it all together, inspiring those around you. You're an obsessed champion of the customer, with an insatiable drive to understand their motivations, actions, and how you can forge a successful balance between their needs and business goals.

You believe that the best experiences are created in collaboration and respect the technology used to deliver world-class experiences. You can look at a problem, unpack it, and help find a way to make it better through design. You're a creative futurist inspired by emerging trends, technologies, and customer experience while remaining focused on the practical needs of today's brands.

As a Lead Designer at FFW, you will lead our most complex and innovative projects, creating platforms and experiences used by millions of people every day. We need someone who can enable and guide a client team to be strategic, a team player, and a skilled client partner all rolled into one. You should be decisive and excited to lead the creative forward, never tiring to push the work better. In addition to project work, Lead Designers help shape the Design offering, manage and mentor other designers, and play a role in business development.





You Have...

10+ years of relevant applied digital design.

Experience in an agency setting.

Passion about craft - An imposing background with experience creating interfaces, large-scale platforms, or applications that people love.

An inspiring and natural leader - experience leading designers in creating killer digital experiences and products that consider innovation, business impact, and user needs.

Experience with senior clients - you are an expert at handling yourself and our clients in every imaginable situation.

Serious skills in visual design in software like Figma, Adobe Creative Cloud, and the ability to create stunning visual designs.

Engaging presentation style and visual communication skills - you should be insanely excited about your work and be able to spread that enthusiasm.

Worked directly with customers, peers, and creative leads to design end-to-end experiences using participatory and iterative design techniques, including observational studies, customer interviews, usability testing, and other forms of qualitative and quantitative research to uncover insights, learn about user behavior, and verify design concepts.

Experience in shaping opportunities, including estimating, scoping, resourcing, and RFP and or BD responses.





You Will…

Ensure that best practices are upheld on a project level or within the individual mentorship of other designers for their project.

Be a structured and confident workshopper; poised to design and lead engaging workshops focused on moving forward in decisions with clarity and focus.

Supports the operations of a project's experience design team by helping set priorities, communicating resource needs, better use of design software, and ensuring project goals are achieved.

Leads by example through high engagement and collaboration in a group or individual setting.

Create instant tangibility for the team and the client through storytelling and rapid prototyping methods, ranging from paper sketching to digital prototyping

Be expected to contribute and own project deliverables throughout the lifecycle of a project. You will be hands-on in helping develop wireframes, user flows, interaction prototypes, user personas, customer journeys, site maps, and other design specification materials.

Lead the team's deliverables, responsibilities, and schedule while maintaining the integrity of the design process.

Guide a project team in the visual direction, style, and methodology.

Laughing and contributing to making our company a great place to work.



