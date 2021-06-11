Job Details

Binary Pulse is looking for a Senior Digital Designer / Interactive Art Director with 5+ years of experience to join our full-time staff. We’re seeking a proven visual communicator who can turn business and marketing strategy into thoughtful and effective designs for online and printed media. You’ll be charged with working on projects such as, but not limited to: Web sites, HTML emails, videos, online banner ads and social content, eBooks, infographics, and PowerPoint presentations. You must be extremely conversant with the Adobe Creative Cloud ecosystem.

Typical tasks will include:

- Web site, landing page and email design

- Storyboarding and/or creation of production-ready art for explainer style videos

- Design and production of engaging content pieces such as eBooks and infographics

- Original designs of and adaptations to branded corporate collateral

- Creation of internal and client presentations, including PowerPoint

- Digital and print ad concepting and design

- Concept and production of event themes and materials

- Creation of comprehensive brand designs and standards documentation

Your skill set must meet the following criteria:

Required:

- Minimum 5 years design experience in an agency, web development shop or in-house design department.

- Proficiency with Adobe Photoshop—should be conversant with color correction, layer effects/comps and channels.

- Proficiency with InDesign—sound layout skills, both aesthetic and mechanical.

- Proficiency with Adobe Illustrator—competent logo design and vector illustration skills

- Proficiency with web prototyping tools—you’ll need to design for responsive Web and coordinate handoff to development team

- Experienced with technology products and brands—tech geeks are valued

Additional Preferences (not mandatory, just our wish list):

- 4-year bachelor's or 2-year associate's art/design degree preferred (equivalent work experience always considered)

- Hands-on CMS experience and basic HTML editing

- Video editing or motion design in Premiere and/or After Effects

Our ideal candidate is:

· Comfortable working in both digital and print channels and understands the possibilities and limitations of both

· Able to creatively solve design problems based on the needs of the target audience(s), not just implement design instructions

· Equally comfortable working independently and collaborating (or leading) others

· Able to visually convey topics which are abstract and/or complex

· Familiar with the reality of deadlines and can balance the creative process with the mandates of budget and time

· A strong, reliable communicator and has an EXTREME attention to detail

· Comfortable working directly with clients

· A positive, accountable and solution-oriented team player

This position is for full-time employment in either our Scottsdale, AZ or Irvine, CA office. We're looking to keep up with our rapidly growing client list one quality hire at a time. Well-rounded, team-playing individuals with enthusiasm, a positive outlook and the desire to chip in are worth their weight in gold to us.

Health plan and 401(k) are available for full-time positions. If this sounds like the opportunity you've been looking for, please supply all of the following to careers@binarypulse.com:

- Your resume

- A link to your online portfolio OR a PDF (max 15 MB) of your best work

We look forward to hearing from you.