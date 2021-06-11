Senior Brand Designer/Art Director

Job Details

We're looking for an experienced visual designer and art director to lead design for Syndicate's brand, the branding of the syndicates on our platform, and our overall aesthetic direction. As our first brand designer, you'll have a huge impact in the earliest days of a fast-growing startup.

This is very far from a conservative, corporate brand design role; it’s a blank check to define a category-leading, visually adventurous brand that leads with the design and storytelling of the funds on our platform and redefines what an investing syndicate can be. From empowering women and non-binary founders (Komorebi Collective) to collecting art (Delphi INFINFT) to pioneering new models of shared ownership (IDEO Founder Collective), there’s a huge opportunity for our syndicates to be distinct brand stories in and of themselves, and to leverage the rich visual culture emerging in the crypto space.

Prior knowledge of crypto is a plus but not required for this role—we'll teach you everything you need to know.

You will:

As equal parts brand designer and art director (maybe with a bit of content strategist thrown in, too), you'll own, evolve, expand, and uphold Syndicate's brand identity during a period of rapid growth for our brand identity and company

Source and art direct the work of contract designers, artists, and agencies as needed

Engage directly with our users—including investors and syndicate creators—to effectively tell the stories of the syndicates on the platform, and therefore, the Syndicate story, too

Help shape the strategic vision of design across the company, including in the design of our current and future products, and our design team culture

Help grow and improve the team, including mentoring designers, contributing feedback, interviewing design candidates, structuring design processes, and more.

You may be a fit if you have:

Prior experience working in brand design teams, brand agencies, advertising, or similar multidisciplinary creative teams, and in-house at early-stage startups in small, fast-paced teams of generalist designers.

Years of experience isn't everything, but you probably have 5 or more years of experience in such roles with a strong, diverse portfolio of work. An educational background in design or a related field is a plus.

A strong foundation in graphic design fundamentals, including color, typography, and web-based and print layout, with a strong aesthetic sense, point of view, and process

A proven track record building and extending brand identity systems

Experience with content strategy and building content-based brands (think of how Apple Music's brand identity is built through the playlist artwork—design of the content is the design of the whole ecosystem)

Experience directing, producing, and editing 2D and 3D vector illustrations, animation, and motion graphics, and photography and video

Strong communication and verbal storytelling skills, including fluency in English (and as we're a global company, more languages are always a plus, too) and at least some experience with copywriting

A bias towards iterative experimentation and the production of design artifacts as a way to present ideas and a desire for feedback as a way to continuously improve

Working hours with at least a couple hours of overlap with the pacific US timezone

Prior experience with crypto, NFT culture, and the new creative economy, or in other emerging technologies and in category-defining brands (but if you don't have this, that's fine too—we can teach you everything you need to know about crypto)

Even if not all of these apply to you, we'd still love to consider your application, particularly if you'd like to learn more of these. Studies show that you can be considered for a role even if many of a job posting's listed qualifications don't apply to you. We evaluate all applications holistically.