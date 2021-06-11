Lead Industrial Designer

Job Details

ABOUT DANCE

Dance is an ebike subscription service for urban individuals seeking a healthier and cleaner way to get around the city. We offer our members a premium ebike enhanced by a smooth digital experience including on-demand repair service and theft protection at all times. Our ambition is to spark a movement towards more livable and sustainable cities - and our full-service approach will enable communities to do so.

We believe it takes diversity of background, culture, perspective, and thought to inspire movement, and together move us all towards the Livable City. As an equal opportunity employer, we commit to building an inclusive workplace and warmly welcome people from all different backgrounds, including age, citizenship, ethnic & racial origins, gender identities, individuals with disabilities, marital status, religions & ideologies, and sexual orientations to apply.

ABOUT THE ROLE

Our Hardware Design and Engineering team is a high-energy, collaborative, dedicated, results-driven group. Creating amazing customer experiences is our North Star, and we love learning from the best.

As an Industrial Designer at Dance you will work closely with our product, engineering, operations, and marketing teams to design ebikes and supporting products that amaze and delight our customers, while also being safe, reliable, and simple to service. As our ID lead you will distill input from various stakeholders, user research, and your own observations and intuition, into a clear design vision. You communicate that vision both visually and verbally to help everyone see the future together and to gain feedback, and you carry this vision for brand and concept into the production design. Design for this role includes vehicle chassis, cockpits, displays, touch points (grips, seats, pedals), battery packs, battery chargers, locks, brakes, lighting, cargo carriers, motors, and electric systems integration.

This position is based out of Berlin, Germany and requires a small amount of international travel to our manufacturing and supply chain partners in Asia and Europe. We believe in the power of working together in the same space; at the same time we also appreciate the advantages of working remotely from time to time. We are excited to find the right balance together.

ABOUT YOU

You have a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Design, Product Design, or equivalent and several years professional work experience, including some time focused on vehicle product design. You obsess over how things are made and how they work. You’ve designed and shipped mass produced products with Asian and/or European contract manufacturers, and you communicate clearly and respectfully across multiple cultures. You have experience and a strong understanding of materials and manufacturing processes, including forging, die casting, investment casting, stamping, injection molding, extruding, CNC machining, welding and brazing. Hands-on prototyping is a standard part of your design process. You are inquisitive, an active listener, have a collaborative working mindset, and are open and motivated by group critique. You are an excellent communicator, and love telling stories through your sketches, drawings, and models.





Did we just describe you? Let us know by sending over a CV and portfolio, with an outline of what motivates you most about becoming part of Dance. Even if you don't meet all the requirements, we would still encourage you to apply!