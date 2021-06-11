Job Details

Senior Digital Brand Designer Wanted - Remote

In a nutshell:

We're looking for an enthusiastic Senior Digital Brand Designer to join our team. You'll work side-by-side with our multidisciplinary creative team of brand, web and UX designers, illustrators, copywriters and developers on projects for some of the most exciting brands on the planet.

You will be responsible for brainstorming concepts, producing sketches and pitching your ideas to our design team and clients.

As a Senior Digital Brand Designer, you will fuel innovation by choreographing, inspiring, and empowering the design team's creative vision to push boundaries and deliver the best visual concepts and designs for our impressive client base.

You should be passionate about producing cutting-edge yet meaningful concepts that sit at the forefront of digital media, helping transform businesses and brands by advancing their unique individual goals. You should be confident, articulate and passionate about creating a significant and bold impact.





Once you're here, you will:

Work with our senior designers and Creative Director to solve an array of visual and brand marketing challenges

Help with the creation of online visual designs, typography, visual concepts, logos, icons, and other interactive platforms

Contribute to various digital projects, including branding, websites, layouts, creative strategy and more.





Your relevant experience:

You have an exceptional portfolio displaying a full range of your design skills. Applicants without a portfolio will not be considered

3-5+ year(s) of experience in a creative and/or digital agency

Keen design sense: understanding branding, typography, colour theory, layout, and current design trends

You are articulate, confident and self-assured in presenting your concepts and ideas to internal teams and clients alike

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

An insatiable appetite for design and a willingness to learn new skills

You have a proven ability to design for a variety of audiences, brands, and industries. We want to know you can move from one client and discipline to the next without stumbling.

You have strong organizational skills and the ability to meet strict deadlines, often while working independently.

Expertise with Adobe Creative Suite design tools

Fluent in English





What OrangeSprocket has to offer you?

We believe in a creative culture built upon inspiration, respect and mutual collaboration. We are an equal opportunity employer. We welcome and encourage diversity in the workplace regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, national origin, citizenship status, marital, parental, physical or mental disability. We offer:

Competitive pay

Flexible work hours and time off

Ability to work remotely in distributed teams

Paid vacation and sick leave

Paid holidays

Comprehensive healthcare benefits for employees and their dependents

Amazing clients to work with

A team that works hard, has fun and loves a challenge.

Growth opportunities





Application requirements and instructions:

To apply, submit your portfolio and include several relevant work-related projects. In particular, we want to hear about the process involved in developing your designs.

Send your info to getfresh@orangesprocket.com.

Only valid applicants will be contacted.

No Portfolio? No Contact. No Recruiters, No Offshore Please!