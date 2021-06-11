Job Details

What if your work could have a positive impact on the lives of online shoppers worldwide?

What if you could improve the online shopping experience for your friends, family and millions of others, so that each time people buy a product or service from a brand’s website, they enjoy a shopping experience that’s completely personalized to meet their needs and desires?

This is what we're making possible at ConvertFlow.

Here’s the challenge: The marketers in charge of creating those personalized shopping experiences are held back by dozens of technical challenges. So many of the campaigns they run to drive revenue growth such as running promotions, launching personalized experiences on their websites and routing data between the various tools in their marketing stack, are hard to execute quickly, and lead to marketers wasting a ridiculous amount of time coding or waiting on developers.

About ConvertFlow

We're on a mission to empower marketers to drive growth, without coding.

This means giving marketers the power to ramp up their performance, execute like a team twice their size and create personalized online shopping experiences that drive massive growth for the companies they work with.

ConvertFlow is the all-in-one platform for converting website visitors. With our platform, marketers can create, personalize and launch campaigns across their website that generate customers and grow revenue. Currently, over 20,000 companies use ConvertFlow to take campaigns from idea to launch, without coding. This includes small business entrepreneurs and agencies who want to execute like a team twice their size, as well as marketing teams at enterprise companies who want to launch campaigns with the speed and agility of a startup.

As a Web Designer at ConvertFlow, you'll be part of a vibrant and creative marketing team that influences the marketing at thousands of fast-growing ecommerce companies, agencies and B2B brands. You'll have the opportunity to design and build a wide variety of creative campaigns and pages that help drive ConvertFlow's marketing, as well as produce beautiful, elegant and on-trend templates for ConvertFlow's community.

About this role

So what will you do as a Web Designer at ConvertFlow?

Create and build beautiful, engaging, responsive, and interactive web experiences.

Collaborate with marketers, designers and engineers in a fast-paced environment.

Manage projects from initial concept through development, QA, staging and production deployment.

Design and build beautiful, responsive web pages in Figma, Webflow and ConvertFlow.

Create high-quality designs and ConvertFlow templates that are tailored to campaigns and project briefs.

Brief and collaborate with freelance designers and illustrators to execute high-quality template designs.

Work with copywriters to make sure template content suits the design.

Review designs created by freelance designers and provide feedback for revisions.

Configure templates for ease of customization for ConvertFlow users.

Migrate clients' conversion campaigns into ConvertFlow

Design ConvertFlow's marketing assets such as ad creative, landing pages, CTAs, imagery for the blog, and posts for Facebook, IG, LinkedIn, etc.

Stay on the edge of current design trends and patterns.

You might be a good fit if...

You're excited to help marketing teams at companies of all sizes, succeed.

You have 4+ years experience as a Web Designer, creating a diverse range of website designs.

You have an in-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development, QA, deployment, and maintenance).

You're competent in using design software such as Adobe Creative Suite, Figma, and/or Sketch.

You have experience working with other designers or a team to get designs closer to the concept vision.

You have the ability to initiate and lead design projects alongside a marketing team or a client's team.

You have a strong portfolio demonstrating your passion for designing and building clean, elegant, and beautiful designs.

You have the ability to work collaboratively in a creative team environment.

You have the diligence to hit deadlines.

You are highly coachable, eager to learn and grow.

You are proficient at working remotely, which means you have strong written communication skills, are self-directed, and have experience managing your own schedule.

Your daily work schedule can overlap with Eastern time business hours (minimum of 4 hours).

Bonus points for the following...

You're already an active ConvertFlow user or work with a marketing team who uses ConvertFlow.

You're interested in the eventual opportunity to manage a team.

You're based in North America.

You're based in the South Florida / Miami – Fort Lauderdale area.

You have experience working remotely and managing your own schedule.

You have experience designing landing pages for performance marketing channels and SEM campaigns. Also a bonus if you also have experience with experimentation & CRO.

Why take on this role?

You can have a major impact on our company: Since its launch in 2016, ConvertFlow has grown into a platform used by 20,000+ marketing teams and agencies around the world, all while being powered by a small team. Together, we’ll be able to shape ConvertFlow’s product and go-to-market strategies in ways that will reach new customers and serve its growing community, much faster.

You can help grow a product people love that solves big problems: Each hour, as many as 100,000 people around the world engage with personalized campaigns crafted in ConvertFlow by marketers at small businesses, agencies and industry-leading companies. By eliminating the need for marketers to code or wait on developers, ConvertFlow gives them the power to create better buying experiences for online shoppers and drive massive growth for the brands they work with.

You can master your craft + gain new super powers: Here at ConvertFlow, everyone wears multiple hats. This means that you'll have the opportunity to double down on your strengths, while learning new skills outside of your expertise. Skills that can take your ability to drive revenue growth to new heights.

You can join us at a magical time: We’re a small team running a profitable company that serves thousands of enthusiastic marketers all over the world. And fortunately, we're in the position where our customers pay the bills, not our investors. This gives us the opportunity to grow thoughtfully, have fun, take big swings and above all, focus on serving our valued customers. We also have the privilege of being a Techstars-backed startup, which means we have access to exclusive startup resources, a network of industry experts and world-class mentorship whenever we need it.

Work with an ambitious, resourceful team: We're taking on a big problem, in a big market, in creative ways. Because we play the long-game and tackle hard problems head on, we’ve achieved the scale of teams many times our size, without throwing investor cash at problems.

Life at ConvertFlow

We're a small team that loves great marketing, design and products that make our lives easier. We're building ConvertFlow as a distributed company. This means that working together online, outside of a central office, is our default.

We collaborate on projects using Notion. Most team communication happens over Slack, and meetings are done via Zoom video calls.

Being a distributed company gives us the freedom to work wherever we’re most comfortable, without sacrificing productivity. This approach to work also allows us to optimize our own schedules around a healthy routine, focused work and work/life balance.

Benefits

Work from anywhere (we're a distributed team), as long as you have daily overlap with Eastern Standard Time business hours (9AM–5PM).

Work with a small team that’s ambitious and courageously punches above its weight.

Healthcare, dental and vision insurance

Flexible vacation policy

Flexible work schedule

Culture of learning and development with a training allowance

Monthly coworking stipend

Remote work gear (perks for home office, laptop, etc.)



