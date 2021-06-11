Freelance Web Designer

Job Details

As a website designer at Rubric, you will collaborate, concept, and execute on projects that include wireframes, website design, mobile design, user experience design and more, for a variety of industries and clients.

To succeed in this role, you should be comfortable working in a fast-paced, remote team environment and be able to execute high-impact, intuitive designs from scratch.

You will have a passion for staying on top of the latest web design and UX trends. The right candidate will be hungry for new challenges and learning, have superior typography skills, understands the importance of UX, and knows how to balance functionality with design.

Responsibilities

Create comprehensive wireframes and designs from scratch

Collaborate with a talented team of designers, writers, project managers, strategists, and coders

Design with client goals, audience, and content in mind

Take client feedback and deliver strategic solutions

Select and curate photography, illustration, video, and other content within each website

Attend client calls to show work and get feedback

Deliver assets and functionality guidance to the dev team

Review coded websites to ensure quality is maintained

Ability to handle more than one project or assignment at a time

Essentials

3+ years website design experience

A portfolio demonstrating expertise in website design

Quick response time (we use Slack)

Experience staying within a timeline

Experience working with a team

Deep understanding of typography and UX

Attention to detail and ability to make design decisions on your own

Experience with Figma is a plus

Knowledge of the design and launch process for websites

Down to business!

This is a freelance remote position (not full time or salary)

Hourly rate will be based on skills and experience

Hours will be tracked each day using Harvest

Paid on the 1st and 15th of each month for total hours billed, via Gusto direct transfer

To apply

Email justin@studiorubric.co with your résumé and a link to your online portfolio. No dev teams or startups, please — solo website design freelancers only.