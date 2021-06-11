UX & UI Designer for eCommerce Brands

Job Details

Let's build some beautiful and user-centered eCommerce websites together.

eScale, a division of Success Agency, is a high-performing team, building high-end custom eCommerce websites for our clients throughout North America and Europe.

We’re looking for a UX Design Specialist to work with our team in planning and designing user experiences for our clients' websites, primarily in the eCommerce space.

You'll work externally with the client and internally with the Project Manager, Web Developers, and CRO Specialists. In addition to designing with pixels, you'll spend much of your time planning and creating website sitemaps (Information Architecture), low-fidelity prototypes (wireframes), user stories, and website style guides.

Responsibilities

Translate concepts into sitemaps, user flows, prototypes, and mockups that lead to intuitive user experiences.

Facilitate the client’s vision by researching, conceiving, sketching, prototyping and user-testing experiences for digital products.

Design and deliver wireframes, user stories, user journeys, and mockups optimized for a wide range of devices and interfaces.

Identify design problems and devise elegant solutions.

Make strategic design and user-experience decisions related to core, and new, functions and features.

Take a user-centered design approach and rapidly test and iterate your designs.

Design user interfaces utilizing Sketch.

Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders.

Ask smart questions, take risks and champion new ideas.





Requirements

Three or more years of UX design experience. Preference will be given to candidates who have extensive experience in eCommerce for DTC companies

Expertise in standard UX software such as Sketch, InVision, Balsamiq or Moquups, and the like is a must. Basic HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript skills are a plus.

Ability to work with clients to understand detailed requirements and design complete user experiences that meet client needs and vision.

Extensive experience in using UX design best practices to design solutions, and a deep understanding of mobile-first and conversion-focused design.

A solid grasp of user-centered design (UCD), planning and conducting user research, user testing, A/B testing, rapid prototyping, usability and accessibility concerns.

Ability to iterate designs and solutions efficiently and intelligently.





Location

While this is a fully remote position, the ideal candidate will be based in the USA or Canada and able to work on Eastern Time and join client meetings when appropriate.





Benefits of Working at eScale

We only hire nice people.. which means you only work with nice people

15 Days PTO* + 10 Holidays Per Year

Insurance premiums reimbursement

Company-provided computer or reimbursement

Gym or fitness reimbursement

Clear boundaries between work and non-work

We generally limit work to 40 hours / week





*No, we don't do the "unlimited vacation" thing.. we feel "unlimited vacation" in reality means you don't actually take vacations because it's never a good time... and that also tends to blur the lines between work and non-work... we believe when you're not working you should not... be working :).