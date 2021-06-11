Mobile Product Designer (UI/UX) 🐙

Job Details

Combyne is a fast-growing mobile social network for creators. It's the fusion of a social platform, a game and a practical utility for combining outfits. Our community consists of millions of creators who gain confidence and joy by creating collaboratively. Combyne's vision is to digitize the usage of fashion. (Opposed to the commerce of fashion, which is already digitized)

Combyne's impact

If we succeed in digitizing the usage of fashion, we'll use the resulting data points to stop the massive overproduction in the fashion industry, which currently churns out 100 billion pieces of clothing per year for 7 billion people. The problem is so bad, some brands are burning unsold inventory. In the future, production decision should be based on data, not on guessing.

Your mission 🗺

As our Product Designer you will help to translate the needs of our users into usability improvements and new features, together with our product manager and product leader. You love rapid prototyping, wireframing, usability testing and UI design. Because of your work, our app will have a wonderful usability, feel and look.

Required skills ⚔️

Years of practice in mobile UX design for digital products (big plus: mobile consumer products)

Excellent knowledge of Google Material Design and Apple Human Interface Guidelines

Available portfolio demonstrating relevant work

Mobile UX design is your passion – you know the latest trends and have profound methodical knowledge

Profound skills in mobile UI design

Experienced usability tester

Full proficiency with market-leading design, prototyping and testing tools

You can expect 💪