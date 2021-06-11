UI/UX Designer
An increasing number of forward thinking brands and leading digital agencies around the world are adopting Crystallize. We are looking for UI/UX designers to join our design team,
As a UI/UX designer you will be working on our product design team shaping the future of eCommerce experiences as well as editorial experience for eCommerce managers.
You will join a remote, international team, at a company growing exponentially - all on a mission to push the boundaries of Internet craftsmanship.
Our product design team normally have fun with things like:
- UI / UX design of the Crystallize eCommerce App
- Design of eCommerce storefronts
- User testing
- Creating design systems
- Working with Figma
How you can contribute to our team
- You have a relevant educational background. Probably a bachelor or a master`s degree.
- You have a background in UI/UX product design with focus on the UI part.
- You have a passion for all things pretty.
- You have a good understanding of eCommerce shopping experiences.
- You appreciate growing and succeeding as a team.