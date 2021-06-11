All Jobs
UI/UX Designer

An increasing number of forward thinking brands and leading digital agencies around the world are adopting Crystallize. We are looking for UI/UX designers to join our design team,

As a UI/UX designer you will be working on our product design team shaping the future of eCommerce experiences as well as editorial experience for eCommerce managers.

You will join a remote, international team, at a company growing exponentially - all on a mission to push the boundaries of Internet craftsmanship

Our product design team normally have fun with things like:

  • UI / UX design of the Crystallize eCommerce App
  • Design of eCommerce storefronts
  • User testing
  • Creating design systems
  • Working with Figma

How you can contribute to our team

  • You have a relevant educational background. Probably a bachelor or a master`s degree.
  • You have a background in UI/UX product design with focus on the UI part.
  • You have a passion for all things pretty.
  • You have a good understanding of eCommerce shopping experiences.
  • You appreciate growing and succeeding as a team.
