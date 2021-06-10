Lead Product Designer
Who We Are
We are building the world's first fintech & benefits platform for independent workers. We were founded by seasoned fintech execs and are backed by the top angel investors as well as founders/execs from Coinbase, Stripe, Plaid, and Brex. We have multiple clients confirmed and a clear path to $10M+ in revenue. We are growing at a rapid pace and are looking to grow our team with a critical addition to the Design function.
The Role
As Design Lead, you will found and grow the design discipline across the business. You are a creative, out-of-the-box thinker who can balance groundbreaking design patterns with familiarity and trust. You will help define and differentiate products by creating exceptional experiences. You will define and create a strong internal design culture throughout the business.
Responsibilities
- Define the design principles and ensure that these are reflected throughout all products
- Build robust design systems that will scale with the company
- Create a comprehensive design process with measurable metrics that achieves high quality while driving market innovation
- Partner with the product, engineering, and marketing teams from conception through delivery
- Mentor, manage and hire design leaders, and build a culture of excellence within the design organization
- Lead ad hoc creative projects, ranging from animation to physical card design to marketing assets and more
Qualifications
- 3+ years of design experience
- Experience with UX, mobile UI, web, and product design
- Knowledge of testing, measuring, and refining designs based on user feedback and market data
- Knowledge in building design systems, crafting visual and interaction designs
- Comfortable with designing across different mediums
- Stellar written and verbal communication skills and excellent attention to detail
- Nice-to-have experience managing and scaling a team