Lead Product Designer

Job Details

Who We Are

We are building the world's first fintech & benefits platform for independent workers. We were founded by seasoned fintech execs and are backed by the top angel investors as well as founders/execs from Coinbase, Stripe, Plaid, and Brex. We have multiple clients confirmed and a clear path to $10M+ in revenue. We are growing at a rapid pace and are looking to grow our team with a critical addition to the Design function.





The Role

As Design Lead, you will found and grow the design discipline across the business. You are a creative, out-of-the-box thinker who can balance groundbreaking design patterns with familiarity and trust. You will help define and differentiate products by creating exceptional experiences. You will define and create a strong internal design culture throughout the business.





Responsibilities

Define the design principles and ensure that these are reflected throughout all products

Build robust design systems that will scale with the company

Create a comprehensive design process with measurable metrics that achieves high quality while driving market innovation

Partner with the product, engineering, and marketing teams from conception through delivery

Mentor, manage and hire design leaders, and build a culture of excellence within the design organization

Lead ad hoc creative projects, ranging from animation to physical card design to marketing assets and more





Qualifications