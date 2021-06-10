Product UI/UX Designer

Job Details

This position is only open to Chicagoland area candidates. Our team works under a hybrid remote/in-person model. While we are primarily WFH, we plan to resume some in-person meetings when it is safe to do so.

About Figo

Figo was born in a Chicago-based Google tech hub. Passionate about changing how consumers view and interact with insurance, as well as holistically improving the life of pets, Figo developed the Figo Pet Cloud with today’s pet parent in mind: socially connected, on-the-go, and mobile-dependent. Combined with simple and affordable insurance plans, Figo delivers peace of mind to customers across America. The Figo team is creative, dynamic and fast-paced, and we seek an energetic, self-motivated individual to join us.

Job Summary

In the role as UI Designer, day-to-day tasks will consist of creating visually engaging, modern and functional experiences in digital product design for native and web apps, enrollment sites, and other digital mediums to serve our brand’s mission, business objectives, and customer needs. Collaborate closely with the creative director and members of the brand, marketing, and technology teams.

If you have strong design chops, concise communication skills, a can-do attitude, and are looking for a quickly-growing environment that celebrates design and customer experience — apply today!

Duties/Responsibilities:

Create thoughtful and engaging concepts, high-fidelity mockups, flows, layouts, and prototypes that are visually enticing, practical, and aligned with our brand and design system of style guides and assets

Continually iterate on concepts to evolve our product design standards

Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product team, stakeholders and engineers

Communicate conceptual ideas, detailed design, rationale, and usage guidelines, both verbally and visually

Develop detailed variations of designs for responsive scaling with clear developer guidelines

Efficiently and effectively manage a high volume of varied projects

Work collaboratively with other designers and the technology team to ensure a consistent user experience

Manage and improve hundreds of components in our growing design system

Stay in the loop and on top of the latest standards, changes, and trends in the visual design field

Ensure alignment of business goals with a superior end-user experience

Proactively identify areas of improvement and potential future enhancements

Competencies

Attentive: You focus on details and commit yourself to delivering quality work

Independent: You are organized and reliable when delivering on deadlines

Kind: You have a pleasant, friendly disposition, particularly when collaborating with others

Competent: You know your way around design tools and time-saving plugins/extensions

Adaptive: You learn quickly and break down problems to determine solutions, even under pressure

Flexible: You respond dynamically to emerging or changing requirements to achieve the best end product

Versatile: You love working on a small team, where everyone wears many hats

Responsible: Protect organization’s value by keeping information confidential

Advocate: You have a soft spot in your heart for pets

Required Skills/Abilities:

Demonstrable design thinking and execution skills with a strong portfolio.

Advanced use of Sketch and similar tools.

Proficient with layout design, vector asset editing, typography, and basic color theory.

Fluent in accessible digital product design principles and best practices.

Incorporate feedback and take/give direction well.

Team player with strong communication and presentation skills.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree, or equivalent experience in the design ?eld

3-5 years experience in a design-related role

Proven ability to independently conceptualize and think critically about design

Our Technology Environment