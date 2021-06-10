UX Product Designer – FreeWheel

Job Details

This opportunity is at FreeWheel, a Comcast Company. Freewheel is looking for a Product Designer to join our design team: a cross-discipline group of very talented folks that plan, design and develop the shape and functions of our user interfaces. As a Product Designer you will closely collaborate with product managers, engineers and other stakeholders including working directly with clients. You will work across both new features and modules, and on the existing Freewheel platform, as well as contributing to our internal design system.

Job Description

As a Product UI/UX Designer on the Product Team you will

-Collaborate with the design team, product managers and engineers to create new features and products.

-Develop wireframes, prototypes and detailed, pixel perfect screens.

-Lead projects from initial research and analysis through to delivery.

-Drive high quality designs and ensure consistency across them, to deliver software that simplifies complex problems.

-Advocate for user experience improvements and find creative, feasible ways to solve problems.

We look for teammates who have

-Experience in design, including experience at a SaaS or company building complex web based applications.

-UI design skills with a strong portfolio.

-Advanced proficiency using Adobe XD or Figma as a collaborative wireframing and design tool, as well as design system maintenance.

-Passion for complex design systems and data-informed product design.

-Experience with Jira, Agile workflow, and working for a company building software at scale.

-Understanding of the capabilities and limitations of HTML, CSS, React, Storybook.

-Ability to thrive in a fast paced environment, with changing needs.

Education

Bachelor's Degree

Relevant Work Experience

5-7 Years

Successful designers at FreeWheel value

-A powerful sense of pragmatism to figure out what needs to be done right versus right now.

-A curiosity about technology and a desire to use it to solve problems in all sorts of domains.

-Always up-to-date with the latest UI trends, techniques, and technologies.

-Appreciation for complexity, attention to detail, lean and organized design & code.

Company Description

FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com.

Employees at all levels are expected to

-Understand our Operating Principles; make them the guidelines for how you do your job.

-Own the customer experience - think and act in ways that put our customers first, give them seamless digital options at every touchpoint, and make them promoters of our products and services.

-Know your stuff - be enthusiastic learners, users and advocates of our game-changing technology, products and services, especially our digital tools and experiences.

-Win as a team - make big things happen by working together and being open to new ideas.

-Be an active part of the Net Promoter System - a way of working that brings more employee and customer feedback into the company - by joining huddles, making call backs and helping us elevate opportunities to do better for our customers.

-Drive results and growth.

-Respect and promote inclusion & diversity.

-Do what's right for each other, our customers, investors and our communities.

Interested candidates apply online to req ID R307540 at ComcastCareers.com

Disclaimer

-This information has been designed to indicate the general nature and level of work performed by employees in this role. It is not designed to contain or be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities and qualifications.

Comcast is an EOE/Veterans/Disabled/LGBT employer.

Base pay is one part of the Total Rewards that Comcast provides to compensate and recognize employees for their work. Most sales positions are eligible for a Commission under the terms of an applicable plan, while most non-sales positions are eligible for a Bonus. Additionally, Comcast provides best-in-class Benefits. We believe that benefits should connect you to the support you need when it matters most, and should help you care for those who matter most. That’s why we provide an array of options, expert guidance and always-on tools, that are personalized to meet the needs of your reality – to help support you physically, financially and emotionally through the big milestones and in your everyday life. Please visit the compensation and benefits summary on our careers site for more details



