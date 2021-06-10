Job Details

LawGeex is the pioneer of AI-powered Contract Review Automation (CRA). Headquartered in NYC, with offices in Tel Aviv and Salt Lake City, LawGeex patented technology is transforming the way businesses like eBay, White & Case, and Pepsi Co work. LawGeex is one of the most well-funded legal AI companies in the world, having raised a total of $45 millions to date.

We believe legal has the potential to power innovation, accelerate business, and drive a competitive advantage. Our purpose is to transform legal, so legal can help transform businesses. LawGeex uses Artificial Intelligence to relieve corporate attorneys from this daily drudge work. With more time and creative energy, attorneys can use their expertise to add more value and make a bigger strategic impact on the business. LawGeex is the smartest way to delegate contract review today.

Our product team is growing and we are looking for innovative builders that can help us grow even faster. We are searching for an outstanding Lead User Experience Designer with the passion to create innovative products that people will love to use. By joining our team you will transform the way legal departments operate.

As a Lead UX Designer, you will create a wide range of features and products leveraging our technology and creative go-to-market strategies to disrupt the market wherever users are at.

A Day in Your Life:

Performing qualitative and quantitative user research to understand user needs and evaluate design solutions for usability

Participating in Roadmap discussions with project stakeholders, customers and leadership

Contributing to the development and execution of service design programs

Designing product functionality, navigation flows, site architecture plans, wireframes, user interface design, design concepts and functional specifications for all applications

Working closely with multiple development squads to communicate desired user outcomes

Creating and establishing interaction design standards for common use

Building an amazing product that customers, prospects and the legal community loves





What you bring:

Creativity...Everywhere: every interaction matters with users is an opportunity to shine. It strengthens a habit through positive experience. You draw your approach through experience design through deep understanding to make users feel empowered and effective at their work. Your experience and interaction design does not need explanations

Experience: At least five years of product and user experience design for highly used products preferably B2B applications or high-traffic websites. Leveraging relevant tools within the process of design - from research, ideation, testing and all the way to detailed specifications and iterations requirements. Able to conduct user research, user testing, design sprints, information architecture analysis and prioritization discussions.

Approach: you are methodical in your approach to design and draw inspirations from many products and experiences in daily life. You break the norms to advance users through their journey with your product. You are humble with a collaborative approach seeking feedback for improvement at everything you design and do. You love a great challenge and encourage ideas, feedback and solutions from every corner of the business. Passionate about visual representation to everything possible.

Please submit your latest portfolio along with your resume.

About the Team

Our team is a group of highly driven individuals that are intelligent, dedicated and fun! We work together as a team to accomplish and exceed our objectives, and enjoy the trajectory that LawGeex is on.

On top of the standard benefits package, we provide expenses for babysitting (during COVID), home office equipment, and more.

We believe in sharing LawGeex’s success which is part of the compensation structure for all employees.

We value work-life integration and seek to achieve an ideal state where your work and life coexist and thrive together.

We are an equal opportunity employer and believe our diversity is a key to success at our company. Any race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation or identity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status are welcome here.